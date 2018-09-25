Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Alexander Hays Rd., 11700 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 14. After a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance escalated, a 39-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Nokesville Rd., 11600 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 16. During a verbal altercation with a male, a 20-year-old Manassas man brandished a handgun, then drove away. The Manassas man was located nearby and charged with brandishing a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

BROAD RUN AREA

STRANGULATION

Moreland Dr., 5500 block, 3:13 p.m. Sept. 13. A 24-year-old Broad Run man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault and charged with strangulation.

CARPATHIN AREA

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Sanders Lane, 4400 block, 8:03 p.m. Sept. 15. A 30-year-old Carpathin man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery after he assaulted a female acquaintance and threatened her with a knife.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hornbaker Rd.,9500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Cash was stolen from a landscaping business entered by force through an office window.

Lomond Dr., 10300 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 17 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19. Copper piping was stolen from residence entered by force through a garage.

Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14 to midnight Sept. 15. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jurgensen Dr., 6300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 15 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17. A key was stolen from a leasing office at an apartment complex entered through an unlocked rear door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 7:20 a.m Sept. 13. Police responded to a call about a domestic assault. An investigation revealed there has been an ongoing domestic dispute since Aug. 26. A 41-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with abduction, violation of a protective order, domestic assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

SHOOTING

Carolyn Forest Dr., 13100 block, 1:41 a.m. Sept. 17. Two men wearing dark colored hoods to cover their faces accosted a male, shot him, and fled in a vehicle driven by a third male. The injured man was taken to an area hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Quance Lane, 5400 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 2. When an argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance, the man threw a remote control at her, then threatened the woman with a knife, and fled. The 47-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Sept. 19 in Arlington County and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastlawn Ave., 4600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 13 to 9 a.m Sept. 14. Two weed whackers were stolen from a detached shed entered by force at a residence.

Ellery Ct., 4500 block, 11:54 p.m. Sept. 19. Two males entered an attached garage at a residence. They rummaged through an unlocked vehicle, took a watch and fled.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

INDECENT EXPOSURE/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Dumfries Rd., 10100 block, 4:37 p.m. Sept. 15. A man in the produce department at a grocery store was seen pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and returning the merchandise to the shelf. The 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure. The grocery store destroyed several pallets of the produce.

PROWLER

Point of Woods Dr., 8600 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 9. A woman noticed a male standing outside her residence. He was staring at her through a window. A man inside the residence went to confront him and an altercation ensued. The male assaulted the man and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Saddle Ct., 8400 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 11 to 9 a.m Sept. 14. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

Sudley Rd., 8500 block, 3:45 a.m Sept. 13. A safe was stolen from a convenience store/gas station entered by force through the front door.

Manassas Park

This was among incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.



ASSAULT/ROBBERY ARRESTS

Tremont St., 100 block, 11:20 a.m Sept. 18. A 21-year-old Manassas man and a 20-year-old Manassas Park woman were arrested. The man was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, conspiracy to commit of a felony, robbery and forcible sodomy. The woman was charged with conspiracy to commit of a felony, robbery and forcible sodomy and abduction. An investigation is continuing.