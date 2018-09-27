Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

BRISTOW AREA

SHOOTING INTO A DWELLING

Erroll Lane, 12500 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 25. A homeowner reported a bullet entered the residence and landed in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Pear Tree Ct., 9800 block, midnight-7 a.m. Sept. 21. A projector, cellphone and cash were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT

Waterway Dr., 3700 block, 4:12 p.m. Sept. 26. Responding to a call about a suspicious person at an elementary school, a woman was detained after she made certain statements to an officer. She then assaulted the officer and was arrested. During a search of her purse, controlled substances were found. The 30-year-old Dumfries woman was charged with four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic, and possession of a scheduled IV narcotic.

ARRESTS

Dumfries area, Aug. 7. Two Maryland men, 32 and 26, were arrested in Prince Georges County on Sept. 20 in connection with robberies at a Food Lion grocery store, and a Valero gas station in Dumfries. Each man was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of attempted grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit a burglary, and two counts of possession of burglar tools.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, Sept. 22. A 27-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with unlawful filming and peeping in connection with a Sept. 8 incident at a discount retail store where he used a cellphone to film a woman using a restroom.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Heathcote Village Way, 7000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 19 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Copper wiring was stolen from several locked storage containers entered by force at a construction site.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Albrite Ct., 11500 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 24. An 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested after an argument escalated with a 15-year-old female acquaintance and he assaulted her. The assailant was charged with strangulation and assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 16 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20. Copper piping was stolen from a residence entered by force.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY AREA

INTERNET CRIMES

Prince William County area, Sept. 21. A Prince William County police detective assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an undercover investigation in July on the solicitation of minors via Facebook messenger which resulted in an arrest. On Sept. 21, a 66-year-old Springfield man was charged with using a communication device to facilitate offenses involving minors, production and distribution of child pornography, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, threats of death or bodily injury, and threats to burn.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT

Mainsail Cove, 3700 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25. An altercation escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. A 42-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Weathervane Terr., 15600 block, 11:55 p.m., Sept. 23. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation. The man attempted to strangle the woman, then pointed a firearm at her. The woman escaped and contacted police, and the man fled. The investigation is continuing.

ROBBERIES

Cherrydale Dr., 14100 block, 8:54 p.m. Sept. 25. When a man went to a residence to sell property, a male threatened him with a handgun and assaulted him. A second male accomplice, holding a shotgun, forced the man to the ground, where a third male accomplice took the man’s wallet, keys, and cellphone. The assailants forced the man into a bathroom and they fled.

Dale Blvd. and Orangewood Dr., 5:40 a.m. Sept. 24. A man accosted a female pedestrian at gunpoint and demanded her wallet. The female pushed the assailant’s hand away, causing the gun to discharge into a wooded area nearby. The man fled empty-handed. No injuries were reported.

FIREARM INCIDENT

Saint Charles Dr., 5600 block, 12:17 a.m. Sept. 23. A citizen reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered multiple shell casings in the roadway, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barksdale Ct., 14700 block, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 16. A female was asleep in the living room at her residence and awoke to the sound of someone inside the home. A person was seen walking downstairs. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was reported stolen. A rear sliding glass door and back gate were found open.

Grand Masters Way, 4700 block, 9:11 p.m. Sept. 20. A man entered a garage at a residence, and fled with a wallet from a vehicle parked in the garage. An 18-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with burglary, petit larceny, and two counts of vandalism.

Island House Loop, 12800 block, 7:30 a.m.-3:09 p.m. Sept. 24. A laptop was stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

Regal Ct., 13800 block, 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sept. 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Veronica Lane, 3500 block, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24. A residence was entered and searched. A bottle of liquor was stolen. There was no sign of forced entry.

ARRESTS

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, Sept. 22. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with carjacking and armed robbery in connection with a shooting/assault investigation in Dumfries on Sept. 11.

Enterprise Lane, 14900 block, Aug. 26. A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault that took place on May 31. He was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living.

SHOOTING ARREST

Niki Pl., 9200 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26. An argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. The man pulled out a gun, shot several times in her direction and fled. A 38-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living.