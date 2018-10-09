Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Scottish Hunt Lane, 13100 block, 2:33 a.m. Oct. 4. Homeowners reported they were awakened by the sound of an intruder running down the basement steps. A key was reported stolen.

DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING

Fort Donelson Ct., 12:40 p.m. Oct. 2. Responding to a call about a shooting, police located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. Police report the shooting does not appear to be random.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14700 block, 2:28 a.m. Oct. 1. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man assaulted and robbed a female acquaintance of cash and a cellphone and fled.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

James Madison Hwy., 7500 block, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 2. Two firearms were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT

Old Waterfall Rd., 15000 block, 1:12 a.m. Oct. 1. A 64-year-old Haymarket woman was arrested after a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance escalated and she assaulted him. The woman was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and domestic assault and battery.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Shallow Creek Loop, 9900 block, 5:57 p.m. Sept. 27. After a verbal altercation with an acquaintance escalated in an apartment, a 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Ave., 7700 block, 8:30-10:40 p.m. Oct. 1. A purse and keys were stolen from inside a residence, and a purse, cash, and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle parked outside.

Chatterly Loop, 11200 block, 4:30-10 p.m. Oct. 3. Jewelry, a drone, medication, and documents were stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window.

Tech Cir., 7000 block, 6 p.m.Sept. 28 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1. An attempt was made to enter a business by force.

TRIANGLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Triangle area, Oct. 2. A 12-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted by a family member, on more than one occasion two years ago. A 36-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN ARREST

Hill Meade Lane, 11500 block,Sept. 26. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. He was charged with 10 counts of distributing child pornography and 1 count of possession of child pornography.

ASSAULTS

Elm Farm Rd., 3600 block, 3:10 a.m.Sept. 30. A 22-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public.

Weathervane Terr., 15600 block,Sept. 23. A man assaulted a female acquaintance and fled. He was arrested by the Capitol Area U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Hampton Roads on Sept. 28 and charged with abduction, strangulation, domestic assault and battery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 2000 block, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 2. A man in a market attempted to grab the wallet from a customer making a purchase. After a brief struggle, the man fled. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and obstruction of justice.

Prince William Pkwy., 4000 block, 2:05 a.m. Oct. 4. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested at a gas station after he entered the business and demanded the clerk give him gas. The clerk programmed the gas pump and contacted police. The man was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and wearing a ballistic vest while in commission of a felony.

Varsity Dr., 1700 block, 1:44 p.m. Oct. 1. When a man arranged to meet someone and sell several cellphones, the alleged purchaser robbed him of the cellphones at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

ARRESTS

Arum Pl., 15000 block, 1:38 p.m.Sept. 28. Three males had entered a residence, threatened a resident with a handgun, and demanded he open a gun safe. The resident complied, and the assailants fled with multiple firearms. Police arrested three Woodbridge males, one 15-year-0ld and two 14-year-olds. Each was charged with burglary while armed, robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction. The 15-year-old also was charged with escape without force. All stolen firearms were recovered.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Harbor Dr. and Old Bridge Rd., 12:29 p.m.Sept. 27. A citizen reported seeing a man sitting in a van in a parking lot exposing himself and making obscene gestures to passersby. The man eventually left the area.

York Dr. and Richmond Ave., 5:15 p.m. Oct. 3. A man sitting in his vehicle exposed himself and made obscene gestures to a 13-year-old female walking home from school. The girl provided police with a license plate number. On Oct. 4, police arrested a 34-year-old Woodbridge man and charged him with indecent exposure.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Churchman Way, 4100 block,Sept. 22-28. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Valleywood Dr., 12800 block, 1 p.m.Sept. 27 to 11:30 a.m.Sept. 30. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

Manassas

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Cleary St., 10000 block, 6:52 p.m.Sept. 30. A 19-year-old Manassas woman was arrested after a verbal altercation escalated and she stabbed someone. The injured person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The woman was charged with malicious wounding, abduction, and assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Digges Rd., 8400 block, 11 a.m.Sept. 28. When a convenience store employee confronted two customers, one of them struck the employee in the chest, and they fled. The employee was not injured.

Manassas Park

