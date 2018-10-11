Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 12:50 a.m. Oct. 11. A man knocked on the door of a hotel room, then assaulted two males inside the room. The man also struck one of them on the head with a metal pipe, then fled. A 37-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE/DISORDERLY

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 2:58 a.m. Oct. 5. A nude man was reported throwing chairs off a motel balcony. He yelled at officers in the hallway, then charged at them. Officers determined the man was possibly under the influence of PCP. The 39-year-old man, from New York was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, and possession of marijuana.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Takeaway Lane, 17000 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 10. An attached garage at a residence was entered and searched. Nothing was reported missing.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Lee Hwy. 15100 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 9. When a verbal altercation escalated, a man placed a razor blade and a knife against the throat of a female acquaintance and also attempted to strangle her. Police arrested a 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, and charged him with attempted malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction, and two counts of attempting to stab someone in commission of a felony.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jennifer Lane, 4500 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 4 to 10 a.m. Oct. 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence through multiple windows. No entry was made and nothing was reported missing.

ASSAULT

Wheelwright Way, 5600 block, 3:51 a.m. Oct. 8. A woman reported she was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to a male acquaintance standing over her. The male held her down and covered her mouth, then assaulted another resident that came to the woman’s aid. The male fled with the woman’s cellphone. A 30-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery, and petit larceny.

MANASSAS AREA

SHOOTING

Portwood Turn, 8000 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 6. Officers responding to a call about shots fired located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Portsmouth Rd., 10000 block, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 6. After a verbal altercation escalated, a man retrieved a bat and a machete and took a swing at someone. A 20-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and brandishing a machete.

Princess Carol Ct., 7400 block, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 10. A verbal altercation escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. He assaulted the woman, attempted to steal her purse, and threatened her with a knife. A 21-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, attempted robbery, and malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Old Centreville Rd., 7300 block, midnight Oct. 8. Several males assaulted and robbed a man standing on the sidewalk outside a hotel. They took cash and a cellphone and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lomond Dr., 10100 block, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9. An Xbox One with accessories, an iPad, and cash were stolen from a residence.

New Market Ct., 7200 block, 9:31 a.m. Oct. 11. An attempt was made to enter a toy trains and collectibles store by force.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Essex Dr. near Radford Dr., 8:14 a.m. Oct. 9. A man grabbed a girl as she was walking to school. During the encounter, he forced his way into a nearby residence where he assaulted a woman, then fled on foot with the girl. The man took the girl to a location on Cumberland Drive and sexually assaulted her, then released her and fled. Police arrested a 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, and charged him with abduction with intent to defile, rape, two counts sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties with a minor.

Princess Anne Lane and West Longview Dr., after 2 a.m. Oct. 6. A 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested after he sexually assaulted a female acquaintance in a vehicle and wouldn’t let her out of the car. He was charged with abduction with intent to defile and object sexual penetration.

ASSAULTS

Bentley Cir., 13600 block, 11:58 a.m. Oct. 10. A man accosted a female acquaintance as she was leaving her home. He threw her cellphone on the ground, and the female ran back into her residence. The man forced his way in, assaulted her, and fled. A 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with burglary, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Cardamom Dr., 12100 block, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 5. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man assaulted a female acquaintance and held her against her will. He was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Officers made multiple arrests in response to a call about a fight in a restaurant parking lot. One of the males involved spat at one of the officers. A 27-year-old Dumfries man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 8. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance escalated. He was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Hillendale Dr. and Dale Blvd., 8 p.m. Oct. 3 to 1:55 a.m. Oct. 4. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was involved in a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance in a vehicle. He struck the woman several times, threatened her with a gun, and choked her. He was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with strangulation, abduction, malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery. The investigation revealed the man was also wanted for a convenience store robbery on Oct. 4. Additional charges included robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and wearing a ballistic vest while in commission of a felony.

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 9:42 a.m. Oct. 5. A 33-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ABDUCTION

Heatherbrook Ct., 1900 block, 5:36 p.m. Oct. 7. A 32-year-old Stafford man was arrested after a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance escalated. He was charged with abduction, robbery, destruction of property, assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

ROAD RAGE ARREST

Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following a road rage incident on the Prince William Parkway in the area of Summerland Drive. He was charged with three counts each of abduction, brandishing a weapon, and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:06 p.m. Oct. 4. After cashing a check at a bank, a woman and male acquaintance entered her vehicle where the man grabbed the woman’s purse, assaulted her, took some cash and fled.

Landing Point Loop, 2700 block, 9:02 p.m. Oct. 7. Two masked men at an apartment building robbed a pizza delivery driver of his wallet and fled.

Minnieville Rd., 14400 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 7. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied, and the man fled.

Watson Lane, 14400 block, 7:59 p.m. Oct. 7. Two males accosted a male walking from his vehicle to his residence. They attempted to take his wallet by force, but fled empty-handed when the resident escaped.

ARRESTS

Bakersfield St., 14500 block, Oct. 5. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery in connection with an Oct. 1 incident at a business on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Cherry Laurel Dr., unit block, Oct. 5. A 21-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged with obscene sexual display after he exposed himself and made obscene gestures toward people on Sept. 27 in Woodbridge.

Minnieville Rd. and Prince William Pkwy. area, Oct. 9. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted burglary, vehicle trespass, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dawson Beach Rd., 13800 block, 12:44 a.m. Oct. 10. Two males were seen on video surveillance entering a scrap metal recycling business through a window. They took cash and fled.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.