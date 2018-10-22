Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lanier Overlook Ct., 8400 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 12 to 4:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Four firearms, a television and a purse were stolen from a residence entered through a basement window.

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Myrtlewood Dr., 2900 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 14. A man attempted to kick in a front door at a residence after the occupants refused to let him in. The man, who was violating a protective order, fled before police arrived.

GAINESVILLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Culloden Crest Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 12. A 31-year-old Gainesville man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a residence in Woodbridge on July 14. He was charged with rape and carnal knowledge.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Coverstone Dr., Oct. 14. A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at an apartment. Following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit, a 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested on Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of rape and one count of sodomy.

ROBBERIES

Irongate Way and Community Dr. area, 5:05 p.m. Oct. 12. A man punched a 16-year-old male pedestrian in the face while an accomplice rummaged through the youth’s pockets. They took his wallet and fled.

Kahns Rd., 12200 block, 9:37 a.m Oct. 11. A man entered a general store, and demanded cash at gunpoint. An 18-year-old man, from Durham N.C., was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of stolen property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kimberton Ct., 7500 block, 12:11 p.m. Oct. 14. Two males entered a residence by force. An occupabnt confronted them and they fled empty-handed.

Landview Dr., 12700 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 11. A man broke into the home of an acquaintance and destroyed property, then fled in a vehicle belonging to the acquaintance. A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to assault, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, grand larceny, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Lute Ct., 10900 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 10 to 9:30 a.m Oct. 11. A supermarket was entered by force. A receipt counter was reported stolen.

Somerset Lane, 7600 block, 7:30 a.m-5 p.m. Oct. 11. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT

Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, Oct. 4. A 27-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding for assaulting an acquaintance at an apartment on Sept. 4.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Ann Scarlet Ct., 1700 block, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 16. A verbal altercation between a man and a female acquaintance escalated. He grabbed the woman by the neck, held a knife to her throat, and struck her numerous times. A 55-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14300 block, 12:38 p.m. Oct. 15. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he punched a male acquaintance in the face, causing the male to fall and temporarily lose consciousness. He was charged with malicious wounding and malicious bodily injury.

THREATS

Williamsburg Ct., 2900 block, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 17. A man was arrested after he called 911 and threatened to harm the police officer who had towed a family vehicle, and threatened to burn the vehicle at the tow lot. A 30-year-old Woodridge man was charged with threats to burn and making threats over the public airway.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 4100 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Two men accosted a male acquaintance behind a shopping center, pushed him to the ground, took his wallet and fled.

Devils Reach Rd., 1300 block, 6:18 p.m. Oct. 14. Two men in a vehicle assaulted and robbed a male driver of cash as the male waited in line at a drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

North Park Ct., 14300 block, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 14. A man exited a dark sedan and accosted a female walking toward her vehicle. He pushed the woman to the ground, took her purse and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shawnee Lane, 12100 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 12 to 9:10 p.m. Oct. 16. Two electric bicycles were stolen from an attached garage at a residence.

Manassas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St., 9000 block, midnight-3 a.m Oct. 12. Three wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Colonel Ct., 10400 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 13. A yellow, Wen-brand 8,000-watt generator was stolen at a business.

Market Cir., 10000 block, 12:48 a.m Oct. 12. A patron at a sports bar reported an iPhone had been stolen from a front counter.

Manassas Park

