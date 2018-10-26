Prince William County

DUMFRIES AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Vineland Pl., 3300 block, Oct. 20. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation. He stabbed her in the upper body and fled. A 51-year-old Triangle man was arrested in the area of Naples Lane and Pine Bluff Drive a short time later. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and burglary.

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 21. A 56-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and a 29-year-old Dumfries woman was charged with domestic assault and battery.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERIES

Ashton Ave. and Crestwood Dr., 1:50 a.m. Oct. 19. A man accosted a male acquaintance, struck him in the face, took cash and personal documents, and fled.

Bayonet Way, 8100 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 19. A man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance that escalated. The acquaintance assaulted them, took a backpack and fled. The acquaintance is also wanted for a strong-arm robbery on Traphill Way in Gainesville on July 11.

ARRESTS

Balls Ford and Sudley roads, Oct. 24. A 24-year-old Manassas man was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with multiple crimes in connection with several incidents including providing a false identity to a law enforcement officer, robbery and malicious wounding, burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, robbery, petit larceny (third or subsequent offense,) and assault and battery. A 28-year-old male accomplice, of Reston, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a third accomplice, a 22-year-old Manassas man, was charged with possession of marijuana.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Liberia Ave., 9400 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 20. A man was arrested after he was seen sitting in a truck in a parking lot exposing himself and making obscene gestures to passersby. A 34-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with indecent exposure.

Sudley Manor Dr., 10700 block, 3:48 p.m. Oct. 22. A man sitting in a vehicle in a retail store parking lot was observed exposing himself and making obscene gestures. A 32-year-old Manassas man was charged with obscene sexual display.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradford Lane, 13500 block, 5:41 a.m. Oct. 19. A homeowner was awakened by the sound of the family dog barking. He observed a person inside the garage. The person fled on foot and stole a neighbor’s 2017 Acura ILX. Police said several unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood had also been entered and searched.

Den Hollow Ct., 13500 block, Oct. 19. A homeowner reported his garage had been accessed and rummaged through overnight.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Belleau Wood Dr., 19300 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 18. A woman entered a male acquaintance’s apartment without his permission while he was away. She took clothes, food and keys, then fled. A 25-year-old Triangle woman was arrested and charged with burglary with the intent to commit a larceny.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARRESTS

Aldrin St., 13200 block, Oct. 22. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female. He was charged with rape and sodomy.

Pine Lane, Oct. 20. A 20-year-old man was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old female. He was charged with carnal knowledge.

Stevenson Ct., 12200 block, Oct. 17. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for a sexual assault on July 25 and an unrelated shooting on Hoffman Drive on May 16. He was charged with (in connection to the rape investigation): rape, abduction with intent to defile, forcible sodomy, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charged with (in connection to the shooting investigation): two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SHOOTING ARREST

Titania Way and Brazil Cir., Oct. 24. A 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in Prince George’s County in connection with the shooting of an acquaintance on Oct. 22 in Woodbridge. He was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ASSAULTS

Giles St., 14000 block, 2:45 a.m. Oct. 21. In response to a call about a disorderly person, a 40-year-old Woodbridge woman, and two Woodbridge men, 54 and 26, were arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Nutmeg Ct., 12300 block, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 18. A woman met with two acquaintances and an altercation broke out. The woman received multiple stab wounds to her back and arm that were not life threatening. A 45-year-old Woodbridge woman and a 17-year-old Woodbridge female were arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault by mob. The older woman was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Peregrine Heights Rd., 8800 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. A 30-year-old Bethesda, Md., man got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance at an apartment. He assaulted and choked the woman, then assaulted her young son, and fled.

ROBBERIES

Featherstone and Blackburn roads, 5:48 p.m. Oct. 18. An 18-year-old male pedestrian was accosted by four male acquaintances. An argument led to an altercation and the acquaintances assaulted and robbed the pedestrian of his cellphone and fled. Two 17-year-old and two 15-year-old Woodbridge males were arrested and charged with robbery and assault by mob.

Fledgling Cir., 3100 block, Oct. 17. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for a robbery that occurred on Oct. 10 and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 7:52 a.m. Oct. 17. Two men accosted a woman as she exited her apartment. They forced her back inside and ransacked the apartment, took property, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catawba Dr., 12600 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered through a rear window.

Devonwood Way, 4200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 12 to 1 a.m. Oct. 22. A tan, six-string Martin guitar and a brown Aria guitar were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement window.

Fullerton Rd., 14500 block, 2:56 a.m. Oct. 22. A man entered an elderly man’s residence through a bathroom window, took cash and prescription medication, then fled. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary.

Saint Andrews Ct., 13000 block, 10:37 p.m. Oct. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Woodbridge St., 13300 block, 1:41 a.m. Oct. 19. A business was entered by force.

Manassas

HIT AND RUN

Liberia and Mathis avenues, 6:32 a.m. Oct. 22. A person driving a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The driver briefly exited the vehicle to assist the pedestrian, then fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Manassas Park

