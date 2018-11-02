Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Allerton Ct., 3400 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 29. A man robbed a female acquaintance of her backpack during an argument, then took her cellphone, and fled. A 22-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with robbery.

GAINESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/FELONY HIT AND RUN

Collingham Pl., 14500 block, 4:16 a.m. Oct. 28. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. He threw a glass bowl that struck the woman on the back of the head and caused a deep laceration. The man fled in a vehicle where he later drove into a tree. The woman went to a hospital. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, driving while intoxicated, unreasonable refusal, resisting arrest, felony hit and run, and driving with a revoked license.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION

Deward Ct., 7900 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 29. A man struck a female acquaintance in the face during an argument and prevented her from leaving. The woman escaped with minor injuries. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 11:24 p.m. Oct. 25. An armed masked male entered a gas station and demanded an employee open the register, took cash and fled.

THREATS TO HARM

Manassas area, 4:14 a.m Oct. 29. A 30-year-old Baltimore man sent threatening text messages to a female acquaintance suggesting violence against her and her family. An investigation is ongoing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

(Bethesda area) Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, Oct. 30. A 30-year-old Bethesda man was arrested for assaulting a woman and her son in Woodbridge on Oct. 6. He was charged with abduction, strangulation, and two counts of assault and battery. He is currently jailed in Maryland pending extradition Virginia.

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 29. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a female acquaintance on Oct. 27 at a residence in Woodbridge. He was charged with sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Daisy Reid Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 27. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested in connection with a domestic-related stabbing at an apartment on Sept. 10. She was charged with malicious wounding, stabbing in the commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery.

Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block,12:54 p.m. Oct. 28. Hotel employees reported a disorderly guest walking naked in the hallways and causing extensive damage inside his room. The man refused to cooperate with police and attempted to stab officers with knives. After a Taser was deployed, the 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

STRANGULATION

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 26. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after a domestic assault. He was charged with strangulation, assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Farmer Ct., 14200 block, 11:50 a.m Oct. 28. A man reported finding a bullet hole in the front seat of his vehicle, parked in the driveway.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bentley Cir., 13600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 24 to 10 a.m Oct. 26. A residence was entered through an unlocked rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Devil Lane, 1600 block, 9:22 a.m Oct. 22 to 3:30 a.m Oct. 27. Two televisions and an Xbox One were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Golden Ct., 14000 block, 2:04 p.m. Oct. 29. A 37-year-old Woodbridge woman entered a residence, then fled when confronted by the homeowner. She was charged with unlawful entry.

Jarrell Pl., 15000 block, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 26. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance through an unlocked rear window. He fled when the resident called police. Nothing was reported missing.

Linefield Dr., 5000 block, 10 a.m Oct. 26 to 11 a.m. Oct. 27. A detached shed at a residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 2:36 a.m Oct. 28.A man outside a restaurant was struck with an object and robbed of cash and a cellphone. He suffered minor injuries.

SHOOTING INCIDENT

Veridan Dr., 9300 block, Oct. 17. Three people were arrested Oct. 25 in connection with a shooting into a residence. No injuries were reported. A 28-year-old Reston man, and two Manassas women, 18 and 19, were charged with two counts each of attempted aggravated shooting, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.