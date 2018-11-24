Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Talon Dr., 4100 block, 10:39 a.m. Nov. 16. A man sitting in his vehicle pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a woman putting air in her car’s tires. The man drove away.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERY

Independent Hill Dr., 14400 block, 1:19 a.m. Nov. 16. Three masked males forced their way into a residence with weapons, and demanded cash. One occupant was assaulted during the robbery. The males took a safe containing cash and fled.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Schaeffer Lane, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 to noon Nov. 14. Two televisions, two bicycles, an electric guitar, electronics, a coffee maker, a backpack, and DVDs were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Bronco Way, 15300 block, 1:55 a.m. Nov. 18. A 24-year-old Triangle man was arrested after a verbal altercation escalated at a residence and he shot a 23-year-old District man in the upper body. The man later died at a hospital as a result of his injuries. The man was charged with second-degree murder.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Farm Creek Dr., 14800 block, 7:44 a.m. Nov. 12. A verbal altercation between two male acquaintances escalated at a deli. One male retrieved brass knuckles and struck the other several times, then fled. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Nov. 20 after a traffic stop and charged with attempted malicious wounding and two counts of possession of a concealed weapon.

Tassia Lane, 15700 block, 9:48 p.m. Nov. 17. A man was arrested at his apartment after a verbal altercation escalated with a male attending a party at an apartment in the floor above. A 69-year-old Woodbridge man shot the partygoer in the lower body, and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The injured man was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries.

INTERNET CRIME

Crossfield Way, 14500 block, Nov. 19. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation by the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and charged with distributing child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

BURGLARY/CARJACKING

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, Nov. 20. In connection with a stolen ATM from a convenience store, and an attempted carjacking shortly after the burglary, a 33-year-old District man of Southeast was arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, destruction of property, and possession of stolen property.

ROBBERY

Gordon Blvd., 12800 block, 12:44 a.m. Nov. 19. A man entered a convenience store and passed a note to the clerk demanding cash. He implied he had a weapon. The man fled empty-handed when he was unable to access the secured counter area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cove Landing Dr., 14100 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15. A man attempted to enter an apartment by force, but was interrupted and fled empty-handed.

Geddy Ct., 16600 block, 3:32 p.m. Nov. 20. Four males were seen exiting a residence.

Minnieville Rd., 14100 block, 11:58 p.m. Nov. 19. A man entered a Chinese restaurant by force, took two cash registers, and fled.

Nickleson Dr., 13300 block, 7:14-10 a.m. Nov. 20. Cash was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear door.

Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 2:55 a.m. Nov.16. Two males entered a fast-food restaurant by force through a drive-thru window and attempted to open a safe in an office. They fled empty-handed.

River Ridge Blvd., 16700 block,1:58 a.m. Nov. 16. A male entered a seafood restaurant by force, grabbed a cash drawer and a tip jar, then fled.

Statler Dr., 14800 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 17. A 50-year-old Hagerstown man, was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.