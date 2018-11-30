Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT

Fort Monroe Ct., 1900 block, 5:23 p.m. Nov. 25. A Dumfries man sitting in a vehicle got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance that escalated when he took away her keys and cellphone and choked her with the seatbelt. The woman sustained minor injuries, and the man fled.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Shopping Plaza, 17900 block, 2:08 p.m. Nov. 28. Two masked men robbed a wireless electronics store of cash at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Presidential Hill Loop, 4000 block, 4:21 a.m. Nov. 27. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

GAINESVILLE AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Lee Hwy. and Crescent Park Dr., Nov. 27. A 39-year-old Warrenton man was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with two counts of felony child neglect, driving while intoxicated, and destruction of property.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Soapstone Dr., 14700 block, 5 a.m. Nov. 17 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Keavy Ridge Ct., 14700 block, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21. Jewelry, clothing, and electronics were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULTS

Mangione Ct., 7600 block, 9:56 a.m. Nov. 22. A Manassas man got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance at a residence. When other occupants attempted to intervene, he threatened them with a knife, then fled. A 28-year-old Manassas man was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with four counts of abduction, domestic assault and battery, child abuse, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

Quail Run Lane, 7600 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. A woman struck a male acquaintance with her vehicle after a verbal altercation escalated. Minor injuries were reported. A 21-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, hit and run, and destruction of property.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Labourn Dr., 3300 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 21. A woman and her husband were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, and resulted in her shooting the man. The 54-year-old Woodbridge man died at the scene. The 60-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

ASSAULTS

Lockwood Lane, 4800 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 23. A man was arrested after a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance escalated and he began to choke her. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Pond Run Dr., 12300 block, 11:06 p.m. Nov. 20. A man struck a female acquaintance in the face during an argument, broke her cellphone, and prevented her from leaving. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and two counts of destruction of property.

Sutton Pl., 16600 block, 8:28 a.m. Nov. 26. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

ROBBERIES

Devils Reach Rd., 1300 block, 6:18 p.m. Oct. 14. A Lothian man assaulted and robbed an acquaintance of cash while the acquaintance was in his vehicle at a fast food drive thru, then fled. The acquaintance sustained minor injuries.

Dillingham Sq., 12300 block, 10:54 a.m. Nov. 26. A man entered a health and wellness store, implied a weapon, and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the man fled in a red Chevrolet Trail Blazer. A 63-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery.

Hylton Ave., 1600 block, Nov. 19. A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for robbery at a fast food restaurant Oct. 14 on Devils Reach Road. A male accomplice is still at-large.

Minnieville Rd., 14100 block, 11:10 a.m. Nov. 26. A man robbed a dry-cleaning business of cash at gunpoint, and fled.

SHOTS FIRED

Williamsburg Ct., 2900 block, 11:08 p.m. Nov. 23. A man was inside his residence when he heard several gunshots and the sound of glass breaking. A male was seen fleeing in a dark-color vehicle driven by another male. No injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Worth Ave., 13000 block, 7:16 p.m. Nov. 28. A citizen at a fitness center reported seeing a man sitting in an aerobics room exposing himself and making obscene gestures. He eventually left, and police arrested a 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, and charged him with indecent exposure and intoxicated in public.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14600 block,12:20 a.m. Nov. 25. A rental car employee reported three people attempting to enter vehicles. They also entered three buildings by force, but fled as police arrived. Two District men, both 18, were arrested. One of them was charged with attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement officer, eluding officers, tampering, conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of burglary, and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. The other man was charged with possession of stolen property, one count of tampering, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglar tools, two counts of burglary, and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. The third man eluded capture.

Kentucky Ave., 1500 block, 8:56 p.m. Nov. 26. Jewelry was reported stolen from a residence entered through a rear window. The homeowner said the theft occurred between Nov. 14-25.

Kurt Ct., 4900 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 21 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. A gaming console was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Lucas Station Way, 12900 block, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 27. Two males on the back deck of a residence attempted to enter the home by cutting through a window screen. They fled empty-handed when they noticed a person inside the home.

Opitz Blvd., 2000 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 20 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25. A medical office was entered by force through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Reardon Lane, 5600 block, 12:45-2:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence possibly entered through an unlocked door.

Rosewood St., 8900 block, 2-7:45 p.m. Nov. 26. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ASSAULT

Robson Dr., 9000 block, 1:41 a.m. Nov. 24. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he struck a person several times during an argument. He was charged with unlawful wounding and disorderly conduct.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

King Carter St., 8500 block, 3:22 p.m. Nov. 24. When a car alarm went off, the vehicle’s owner spotted a man rummaging through the vehicle. The man fled empty-handed.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.