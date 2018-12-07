Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARRESTS

Van Buren Rd., 1:54 p.m. Nov. 29. A 21-year-old Woodbridge male driver was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of firearm with controlled substances. A 42-year-old male Silver Spring passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of firearm with controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Medford Dr., 2900 block, 1:46 p.m. Nov. 30. A resident called police when a person forced open a door to the home. Nothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

HOMICIDE INDICTMENTS

Lee Ave., 9300 block, Dec. 3. Five people were indicted and charged with lynching during a grand jury hearing in connection with an Aug. 30 death on Massie Street. An 18-year-old Manassas man, and two 19-year-old Manassas women (one of Manassas Park), were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, lynching, wearing a mask in public, and attempted armed robbery. Two 17-year-old males, received the same charges and will be tried as adults.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Manassas area, Nov. 30. A 53-year-old Manassas man was arrested for assaulting a 4-year-old girl, an acquaintance, sometime during the summer. He was charged with rape and two count of sodomy.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Balls Ford Rd., Nov. 8. After a domestic incident, a man assaulted a female acquaintance and fled. A 38-year-old Centreville man was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 3. A man got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance. He then forced his way into her apartment, knocked her down, ransacked the residence and fled.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 10500 block, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 5. A male exited a white van and robbed a male pedestrian of his backpack, then fled in the vehicle.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Woodbridge area, Nov. 19. A man sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl, a family member, he was watching. The 75-year-old man, visiting from El Salvador, was arrested onNov. 29 and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

Woodbridge area, Nov. 29. A 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after police concluded an investigation into a sexual assault incident involving a 10-year-old girl in June 2018. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

SEXUAL BATTERY

Worth Ave., 1400 block, 5:27 p.m. Dec. 4. A man in a discount retail store inappropriately touched a female shopper and whispered something into her ear, then left the store.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Dawson Beach Rd., 13800 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A man pushed a co-worker off a flatbed trailer causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries, then fled. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 1. A 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both of Brandywine, were in a vehicle at a retail store parking lot when customers in a vehicle behind them began to honk because the first car was parked illegally in a fire lane. A verbal argument escalated into a physical fight. The man and woman parked illegally were arrested and charged with malicious wounding. A 17-year-old male passenger in a second vehicle grabbed the Brandywine woman by the neck, and was charged with strangulation.

Telegraph Rd., 14600 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 3. A 53-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he struck a co-worker in the face with a blunt object during an argument. He was charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULTS

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 12:50 a.m. Dec. 1. A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, identify theft, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Fullerton Rd., 14200 block, 1;58 a.m. Dec. 2. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he assaulted a female acquaintance. He was charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, simple assault, and obstruction of justice.

Redbud Ct., 1300 block, 11:25 p.m. Nov. 30. A man assaulted a female acquaintance when a verbal altercation escalated. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Harbor Dr., 12700 block, 1:29 p.m. Nov. 29. A man wearing rainbow-colored sunglasses entered a bank and demanded cash from a teller. The teller complied. The man took the cash and fled.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Cardinal Dr., 10:29 p.m. Dec. 4. Two men accosted a male waiting for a bus, and demanded property. One man was armed with a knife and struck the male in the face. They took property and fled.

Worth Ave., 13000 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 2. A woman was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance. The acquaintance took the woman’s purse after a brief struggle, then fled.

BOMB THREAT

County Complex Ct., unit block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. A woman, upset over a tax issue involving her vehicle, threatened to bomb the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Woodbridge. A 26-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with threats to bomb.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Post Terr., 1900 block, 8:59 a.m. Dec. 1. A 22-year-old Woodbridge was arrested after he was seen in the woods exposing himself and making obscene gestures. It was later determined that he was under the influence of the narcotic phencyclidine (PCP). The man was charged with indecent exposure, obscene sexual display, possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic, and intoxicated in public.

SHOTS FIRED

Rush Dr., 13600 block, 8:41 a.m. Dec. 2. Responding to a call, police located several bullet holes in a fence near an abandoned residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 7 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Nov. 29. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Keelingwood Cir., 13700 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 1. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Mayflower Dr., 1900 block, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Ripple Creek Ct., 12700 block, 4 a.m.-noonNov. 30. A stereo system was stolen from an apartment entered by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HIT AND RUN

Grant Ave., 9800 block, 11:09 a.m. Dec. 1. A woman was making a U-turn on Grant Avenue to park her vehicle when she was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla that sped off. Officers stopped the vehicle a short time later at Nokesville Road and Godwin Drive. A 37-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with hit and run, and driving on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense.)

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mathis Ave., 8700 block, 4:21 a.m. Dec. 3. Two males entered a jewelry store by force, took merchandise, and fled.

Taney Rd., 9300 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Multiple tools valued at more than $2,300 were stolen from a vehicle.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.