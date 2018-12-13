Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

GAINESVILLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Spyglass Hill Loop, Dec. 7. A 69-year-old Gainesville man was arrested at a residence and charged with three counts of incest and three counts of rape for sexually assaulting a family member between August 1987 and May 1988.

MANASSAS AREA

HIT AND RUN

Lake Jackson Dr. and Dumfries Rd., 4:45-5:24 p.m. Dec. 7. A vehicle struck a jogger along the east side of Jackson Drive and the driver did not remain at the scene. The jogger was discovered over the side of a bridge embankment and flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle may have damage to the front right side of the hood, headlight, and/or front bumper.

ASSAULTS

Lee Ave., 9300 block, Dec. 6. A 28-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with an assault and robbery at an apartment on Dec. 3. He was charged with robbery, burglary, domestic assault and battery, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and petit larceny.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 8. A 57-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERIES

Automotive Dr., 10600 block, 9:28 p.m. Dec. 7. Two men accosted a man and a female acquaintance walking to their hotel room. They demanded cash at gunpoint, forced them to an ATM, and shot at the couple when they ran away.

Old Centreville Rd., 8200 block, 11:03 p.m. Dec. 9. Two males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of his boots and backpack, then fled. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayonet Way, 8100 block, 1:53 p.m. Dec. 9. A person ransacked an apartment entered by force and fled.

Cub Run Ct., 10200 block, Nov. 17 to Dec. 9. A window was shattered at a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Willoughby Lane, 7500 block, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12. A television and PlayStation 3 were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

TRIANGLE AREA

FELONY NEGLECT

Kilmer Lane, 18200 block, 11:23 a.m. Dec. 12. A 39-year-old Triangle woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect of an incapacitated adult and obstruction of justice.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Herons Run Lane, 900 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 9. A man dragged a female family member out of bed by the hair, strangled and assaulted her. Police are attempting to locate a 27-year-old Woodbridge man. He is wanted for strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Horner Rd., 1300 block, 1:04 a.m. Dec. 10. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he became intoxicated and assaulted two servers in a restaurant. He was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Dyers Mill Ct., 2600 block, 8:490 p.m. Dec. 8. Two masked men robbed a food deliveryman at gunpoint. They demanded food and cash, but fled only with food. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery. A male accomplice is at-large.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, 1:53 a.m. Dec. 8. A masked man entered a drugstore and demanded prescription medication from an employee at gunpoint. The clerk complied, and the man fled.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Dawson Beach Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 11. A 47-year-old Arlington man was arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 incident in Woodbridge where he pushed a co-worker off a flatbed trailer and caused serious injuries. He was charged with malicious wounding.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 11. A 35-year-old Potomac Mills man was arrested for exposing himself outside a hotel. When confronted by hotel staff, the man left. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and obstruction of justice.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 3000 block, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 7. A male threw a rock at a rear door of a residence and attempted to open it. He fled when a citizen confronted him.

Fillmore Dr., 3900 block, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. A cellphone and prescription medication were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Old Bridge Rd., 1300 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 12. A male used a rock and a fire extinguisher to enter two businesses at a shopping center. Cash and a cash register were stolen.

Old Stage Coach Rd., 15400 block, 1-8 a.m. Dec. 12. A residence was entered through a pool house window. Nothing was reported missing, but items in the pool house were disturbed.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HIT AND RUN

Grant Ave. and Bennett Dr., 11:18 p.m. Dec. 7. A male driver sideswiped a police cruiser, and drove off. The vehicle was stopped a short distance later, and a 51-year-old Prince William County man was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lehr Ct., 9500 block, 1:43 p.m. Dec. 8. Firearms and ammunition were stolen from a residence entered by throwing a landscaping brick through a window.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.