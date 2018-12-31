Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

ROBBERY

Colesmire Gate Way, 13500 block, 5:28 p.m. Dec. 23. A masked man accosted a female unloading groceries from her vehicle. He pinned her to the back of the vehicle and fled with the woman’s debit card.

DUMFRIES AREA

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Dumfries Rd. near I-95, 9:49 p.m. Dec. 24. A 34-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop for swerving in and out of a travel lane, then eluding police. Police discovered a small bag of suspected cocaine and two children identified as family members in the back seat. The man was charged with felony child neglect or abuse, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal, felony eluding, and possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic. The children were unharmed.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 2:25 a.m. Dec. 22. A 36-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm after she threatened two female teens with a handgun because they refused to quiet down.

ARREST

Fort Monroe Ct., 1900 block, Nov. 25. A 46-year-old Dumfries man wanted for assaulting a female acquaintance was arrested on Dec. 25. He was charged with strangulation and abduction.

GAINESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Yountville Dr., 7300 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 22. A 55-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm after the gun he was cleaning inside his apartment discharged.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULTS

Coverstone Dr., 10900 block, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 18. A man assaulted and choked a female acquaintance during a verbal altercation. The 33-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and battery, and obstruction of justice.

Sudley Rd., 7600 block, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 26. A disorderly man was arrested in an electronics store. The 45-year-old Manassas man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor destruction of property, disorderly conduct, three counts of assault and battery, intoxication in public, and resisting arrest.

QUANTICO AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Potomac Ave., 400 block, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 20 to 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21. Cash was stolen from a register at a Japanese restaurant entered by force.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Joplin Rd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1:24 a.m. Dec. 27. A Springfield man was driving with a female acquaintance when an argument escalated and he punched her in the face several times. He pulled over and fled the vehicle. The man is wanted for abduction and malicious wounding.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

Forestdale Ave., Nov. 18. Detectives investigated an assault by a 46-year-old Woodbridge man of two family members ages 8 and 6. The man fled, and is wanted for three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.

STRANGULATION

Berlin Ct., 3200 block, Dec. 13. During a verbal altercation, a man assaulted and strangled a female acquaintance and fled. The 36-year-old Alexandria man was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Valor Way, 2200 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 22. A man assaulted a female acquaintance in their home and the woman retrieved a knife to prevent him from fleeing the apartment. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery, and the 26-year-old female was arrested and charged with abduction.

STRANGULATION

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 9:59 p.m. Dec. 22. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested after pulling a gun on another man. He was charged with brandishing a firearm, assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Rock Bridge Ct. and Potomac Town Pl., 4:35 p.m. Dec. 26. A man pretending to be a Craigslist purchaser, robbed a man of the cellphone when the two met for the exchange.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Tilletson Pl., 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with child neglect after he left three children ages 6, 5, and 4, home alone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cardamom Dr., 12100 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to 1:24 p.m. Dec. 25. A gaming console was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Elm Farm Rd., 3600 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 24 to 5 p.m. Dec. 25. Cash, a television, and power tools were stolen from a trash company. There was no sign of forced entry.

Sunny Brook Ct., 3900 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 24 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Cash, jewelry and a laptop were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear window.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 8600 block, 10:23 a.m. Dec. 24. Cellphones, electronics and cash were stolen from a phone repair business entered by smashing a window.

Witch Hazel Way, 9300 block, 3:51 a.m. Dec. 27. A male was seen rummaging through a vehicle at a residence but was interrupted when the car owner confronted him. He fled with a small amount of change.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oliver Ct., 800 block, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26. A 2004 white Buick Century parked in front of a residence was stolen. The tags read “LUVNSTF”.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.