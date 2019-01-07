Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Scales Pl., 9600 block, 3:56 a.m. Jan. 1. A 30-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after he struck a woman multiple times in the face during an argument.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Sowder Village Sq., 9900 block, 5:21 a.m. Dec. 29. Three males and two females assaulted a man and a woman in a wooded area, then fled in a vehicle. The incident does not appear to be random.

STRANGULATION

Shelley Lane, 7600 block, 11:47 p.m. Dec. 31. A man assaulted and placed a female acquaintance in a chokehold at a residence, then fled. The 31-year-old Manassas man is wanted for strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Seymour Rd. and Ashton Ave., 5:57 a.m. Dec. 27. A man stole a purse during an argument with a female acquaintance and fled. Police arrested a 29-year-old Manassas man, and charged him with robbery and violation of a protective order.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Caton Hill and Minnieville roads, 3:21 a.m. Jan. 1. A car was traveling toward Telegraph Road when a passenger shot several rounds from a handgun into the air. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 30 to noon Jan. 1. Cash was stolen from an apartment.

Maplewood Dr., 8000 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 1. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing, but several rooms inside the home were vandalized.

Sudley Rd., 7600 block, 6:45-7 p.m. Dec. 31. Cash was stolen from a safe in an interior office at a crafts store entered through a drop ceiling.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

STRANGULATION

Herons Run Lane, 900 block, Dec. 28. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for assaulting a female acquaintance Dec. 9 at a residence. He was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Essex Dr., 14100 block, 11:28 a.m. Dec. 29. A man reported that an unknown man in the backyard of his residence was suffering from stab wounds in the upper body. The incident does not appear to be random, police say

ASSAULT WITH A CAUSTIC SUBSTANCE

Galt Ct. and Patrick Henry Dr., 5:26 a.m. Dec. 31. Two women refused to exit a taxi when they reached their requested destination. The driver got out and demanded they leave. As they did, one woman sprayed the driver in the face with an unknown substance that caused his eyes to burn.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 5:22 p.m. Dec. 31. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he assaulted and attempted to rob a male acquaintance in a vehicle at knifepoint.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Moccasin Ct., 13700 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 24 to 4 p.m. Dec. 28. Clothes were reported stolen from a residence entered by force.

Quiet Creek Ct., 2000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. An apartment was entered by force through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bonham Cir., 8900 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Dec. 30. Electronic devices and a wallet were among items stolen from two vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Weems Rd., 8800 block, 12:30 a.m. Dec. 29. A gray 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was stolen.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.