Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

MANASSAS AREA

STABBING

Lariat Lane, 10500 block, 12:10 a.m. Jan. 6. After a verbal altercation escalated, a man stabbed a male acquaintance in the upper body, then fled.

ROBBERY

Violet Ct. and Sage St., 9:25 p.m. Jan. 8. Three males and a female demanded cash from two pedestrians. During the robbery the attackers pushed both pedestrians to the ground, grabbed a cellphone and fled.

ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, Jan. 3. A 21-year-old man was already incarcerated at the Adult Detention Center when forensic evidence connected him to a robbery at a pizza restaurant on Dec. 10 in Woodbridge. He was charged with an additional count of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION

Potomac Mills Rd., 14400 block, 9:34 a.m. Jan. 3. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after a verbal argument with a female acquaintance. Both got inside a vehicle and the man drove away, refusing to let the woman out of the vehicle. When the woman called police, the driver let her go. He was arrested and charged with abduction.

ARREST

Woodbridge area, Jan. 3. A 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a food delivery driver Dec. 8 on Dyers Mill Court. He was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Darden Dr., 3200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Jewelry was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Mathews Dr., 13900 block, 7:50 a.m. Jan. 6. An intoxicated man entered a residence without permission through an unlocked door. The homeowner called police, and the 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and intoxication in public.

Potomac Town Pl., 14900 block, 2:11 a.m. Jan. 9. Two males attempted to enter an AT&T Wireless store by force at a town center.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cloverhill Rd., 11:45 p.m. Jan. 2 to noon Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force. the driver-side front tire was deflated.

Liberia Ave., 8800 block, 5:29 p.m. Jan. 3. Two men left a home improvement store without paying for the merchandise.

PRESCRIPTION FRAUD

Sudley Rd., 8600 block, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 2. A 41-year-old Prince William County woman, was arrested at a pharmacy after she passed a false script to try to obtain prescription medication.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.