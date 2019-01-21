Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Correen Hills Dr., 12900 block, 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT

Golden Gate Way, 4300 block, 6:23 a.m. Jan. 12. A 32-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated, then he resisted arrest and struck an officer in the face. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery.

MANASSAS AREA

STABBING

Lariat Lane, 10500 block, Jan. 6. A man stabbed another man in the upper body with a knife, then fled in a white sedan with Florida license plates.

ASSAULT

Quail Run Lane, 7600 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 16. A man assaulted two female family members, pointed a handgun at them and prevented one of them from leaving the residence. The 26-year-old Manassas man, was charged with abduction, brandishing a firearm, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7000 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 12. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied, and the assailant fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tower Pl., 11000 block, 9:35 a.m.-6:35 p.m. Jan. 11. Jewelry and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were reported stolen from a residence.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Whitaker Pl., 4600 block, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 12. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery after he assaulted a female family member.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Beacon Ridge Dr., 15100 block, 5:15 a.m. Jan. 10. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian and made an obscene gesture toward her.

PEEPING INVESTIGATION

Westminister Lane, 14300 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. A masked male was seen at an apartment complex peering through a rear, sliding glass door of an apartment. The assailant fled when he realized he’d been spotted.

ARREST

Lacrosse Ct., 2400 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 11. A 47-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Delaney Rd., 13200 block, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 10. Jewelry, electronics, cash, and clothing were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14400 block, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11. A market and a Peruvian restaurant were entered by force. Offices in each business were rummaged through.

Persistence Dr., 14800 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 11. An attempt was made to enter a manufacturing facility by force.

Smoketown Rd., 14000 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10. An attempt was made to enter a medical business by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

STABBING

New Britain Cir., 9000 block, 9:12 p.m. Jan. 13. Two males were involved in an altercation that escalated when one of them stabbed the other.

BRANDISHING

Center St., 8900 block, 12:28 a.m. Jan. 12. A 23-year-old Catlett, Va., man was arrested at a sports pub after an officer observed him brandishing a knife during an altercation with another bar patron. He was charged with brandishing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.