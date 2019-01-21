Correen Hills Dr., 12900 block, 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.
Golden Gate Way, 4300 block, 6:23 a.m. Jan. 12. A 32-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated, then he resisted arrest and struck an officer in the face. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery.
Lariat Lane, 10500 block, Jan. 6. A man stabbed another man in the upper body with a knife, then fled in a white sedan with Florida license plates.
Quail Run Lane, 7600 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 16. A man assaulted two female family members, pointed a handgun at them and prevented one of them from leaving the residence. The 26-year-old Manassas man, was charged with abduction, brandishing a firearm, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.
Sudley Rd., 7000 block, 6:37 p.m. Jan. 12. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied, and the assailant fled.
Tower Pl., 11000 block, 9:35 a.m.-6:35 p.m. Jan. 11. Jewelry and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were reported stolen from a residence.
Whitaker Pl., 4600 block, 8:18 p.m. Jan. 12. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery after he assaulted a female family member.
Beacon Ridge Dr., 15100 block, 5:15 a.m. Jan. 10. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian and made an obscene gesture toward her.
Westminister Lane, 14300 block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. A masked male was seen at an apartment complex peering through a rear, sliding glass door of an apartment. The assailant fled when he realized he’d been spotted.
Lacrosse Ct., 2400 block, 7:12 p.m. Jan. 11. A 47-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and domestic assault and battery.
Delaney Rd., 13200 block, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 10. Jewelry, electronics, cash, and clothing were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14400 block, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11. A market and a Peruvian restaurant were entered by force. Offices in each business were rummaged through.
Persistence Dr., 14800 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 11. An attempt was made to enter a manufacturing facility by force.
Smoketown Rd., 14000 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10. An attempt was made to enter a medical business by force.
New Britain Cir., 9000 block, 9:12 p.m. Jan. 13. Two males were involved in an altercation that escalated when one of them stabbed the other.
Center St., 8900 block, 12:28 a.m. Jan. 12. A 23-year-old Catlett, Va., man was arrested at a sports pub after an officer observed him brandishing a knife during an altercation with another bar patron. He was charged with brandishing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.