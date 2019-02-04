Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Buell Dr., 2900 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 18. A 46-year-old Dumfries man assaulted a female acquaintance, choked her, and fled. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Red Pine Loop, 2200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 25 to 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Two microwaves and a gas range were stolen from two unfinished residences. There was no sign of forced entry.

MANASSAS AREA

INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN ARREST

Barrington Park Cir., 10200 block, Jan. 25. A 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on an electronic device and 9 counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/ANIMAL CRUELTY

Nottingham Dr., 15300 block, 8:35 a.m. Jan. 29. Police arrived for the report of a man walking around naked. He smoked marijuana earlier in the morning and started acting erratically. He picked up his 5-year-old Labrador/boxer mix, squeezed the dog and bit it on the ears and chest, then pushed a neighbor to the ground when she attempted to intervene. The 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public.

ASSAULTS

Pinehurst Lane, 7400 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 24. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery after a verbal altercation lead to him choking a female acquaintance.

Saltlick Terr., 8500 block, 9:46 p.m. Jan. 26. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight between two male family members, ages 28 and 52. The younger man struck the other on the head with a cutting board, put him in a chokehold and then cut the older man with a knife. Both Manassas men were arrested. The 28-year-old man was charged with strangulation and aggravated malicious wounding, and the 52-year-old was charged with domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to noon Jan. 29. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Cambridge Dr., 2900 block, 2:13 a.m. Jan. 24. A 31-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested after a verbal altercation with a family member escalated. She was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of property, throwing missiles (a brick) at an occupied vehicle, and domestic assault and battery.

Miranda Ct., 2600 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 31. A verbal altercation escalated between a man and his 15-year-old female family member, and her 15-year-old male acquaintance. During the incident, the man grabbed a rope and struck the teens before they fled, and then threatened the pair with a handgun. The 40-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing of a firearm and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14600 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 27. A group of restaurant patrons got into a fight, and a female employee was struck on the head with a bottle as she attempted to break up the fight.

ROBBERIES

Flotilla Way, 16600 block, 1:28 p.m. Jan. 29. A 14-year-old male pedestrian was attacked and knocked unconscious by a group of males. They took his property and fled.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 26. A man entered a fast-food restaurant, placed an order, then paid for the food. While the register was open, the customer pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied, and the assailant fled.

Tacketts Village Sq., 2000 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 26. Two masked men accosted a male pedestrian, struck him on the head with a pistol, and robbed him of property at gunpoint, then fled.

ARREST

Filarete St., 14400 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 20. A man assaulted a female family member at his residence during an argument, then fled. The 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted abduction and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grand Targhee Dr., 12500 block, 2:53 a.m. Jan. 28. A masked male used a rock to shatter a door at a service station. The man took several boxes of Juul smoking devices and other merchandise, then fled.

Monroe Dr., 1500 block, between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9. An employee at an apartment complex reported that tools had been stolen from multiple sheds on the property by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ATTEMPTED MURDER/ARREST

Phoenix Dr., 8600 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 30. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address assaulted a 44-year-old female acquaintance. He was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, and domestic assault, 3rd or subsequent offense.

ARSON

Hendley Rd., 10000 block, between January 24-27. Officers responding for a report of possible arson discovered a 2016 Honda CRV, had sustained damage to the interior due to a fire in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Nicol Lane, 8900 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 30. A person reported two of their vehicles, a 2004 Kia Spectra and a 1999 Ford Windstar, had been set on fire from inside the vehicles. There was no sign of forced entry, and both fires self-extinguished.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 9200 block, 2:33 a.m. Jan. 22. Two masked males entered a pharmacy, threatened employees, and demanded medication. Employees complied, and the assailants fled.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.