Buell Dr., 2900 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 18. A 46-year-old Dumfries man assaulted a female acquaintance, choked her, and fled. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.
Red Pine Loop, 2200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 25 to 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Two microwaves and a gas range were stolen from two unfinished residences. There was no sign of forced entry.
Barrington Park Cir., 10200 block, Jan. 25. A 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on an electronic device and 9 counts of possession of child pornography, second or subsequent offense.
Nottingham Dr., 15300 block, 8:35 a.m. Jan. 29. Police arrived for the report of a man walking around naked. He smoked marijuana earlier in the morning and started acting erratically. He picked up his 5-year-old Labrador/boxer mix, squeezed the dog and bit it on the ears and chest, then pushed a neighbor to the ground when she attempted to intervene. The 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and intoxicated in public.
Pinehurst Lane, 7400 block, 4:17 p.m. Jan. 24. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery after a verbal altercation lead to him choking a female acquaintance.
Saltlick Terr., 8500 block, 9:46 p.m. Jan. 26. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight between two male family members, ages 28 and 52. The younger man struck the other on the head with a cutting board, put him in a chokehold and then cut the older man with a knife. Both Manassas men were arrested. The 28-year-old man was charged with strangulation and aggravated malicious wounding, and the 52-year-old was charged with domestic assault and battery.
Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to noon Jan. 29. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Cambridge Dr., 2900 block, 2:13 a.m. Jan. 24. A 31-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested after a verbal altercation with a family member escalated. She was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of property, throwing missiles (a brick) at an occupied vehicle, and domestic assault and battery.
Miranda Ct., 2600 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 31. A verbal altercation escalated between a man and his 15-year-old female family member, and her 15-year-old male acquaintance. During the incident, the man grabbed a rope and struck the teens before they fled, and then threatened the pair with a handgun. The 40-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing of a firearm and domestic assault and battery.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14600 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 27. A group of restaurant patrons got into a fight, and a female employee was struck on the head with a bottle as she attempted to break up the fight.
Flotilla Way, 16600 block, 1:28 p.m. Jan. 29. A 14-year-old male pedestrian was attacked and knocked unconscious by a group of males. They took his property and fled.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 26. A man entered a fast-food restaurant, placed an order, then paid for the food. While the register was open, the customer pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied, and the assailant fled.
Tacketts Village Sq., 2000 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 26. Two masked men accosted a male pedestrian, struck him on the head with a pistol, and robbed him of property at gunpoint, then fled.
Filarete St., 14400 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 20. A man assaulted a female family member at his residence during an argument, then fled. The 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted abduction and domestic assault and battery.
Grand Targhee Dr., 12500 block, 2:53 a.m. Jan. 28. A masked male used a rock to shatter a door at a service station. The man took several boxes of Juul smoking devices and other merchandise, then fled.
Monroe Dr., 1500 block, between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9. An employee at an apartment complex reported that tools had been stolen from multiple sheds on the property by force.
Phoenix Dr., 8600 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 30. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address assaulted a 44-year-old female acquaintance. He was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, and domestic assault, 3rd or subsequent offense.
Hendley Rd., 10000 block, between January 24-27. Officers responding for a report of possible arson discovered a 2016 Honda CRV, had sustained damage to the interior due to a fire in the cargo area of the vehicle.
Nicol Lane, 8900 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 30. A person reported two of their vehicles, a 2004 Kia Spectra and a 1999 Ford Windstar, had been set on fire from inside the vehicles. There was no sign of forced entry, and both fires self-extinguished.
Centreville Rd., 9200 block, 2:33 a.m. Jan. 22. Two masked males entered a pharmacy, threatened employees, and demanded medication. Employees complied, and the assailants fled.