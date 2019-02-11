Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Southlake Blvd., 2:26 a.m. Feb. 4. Two occupied homes on Trisail Ct. were struck by a single bullet.

GAINESVILLE AREA

INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN: ARREST

Respite Ct., 7300 block, Feb. 5. A 63-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Glenkirk Rd., 14000 block, 4-4:16 a.m. Jan. 31. Four males attempted to enter a building on church property. When a staff member attempted to confront them, they fled empty-handed.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ravens Crest Ct., 8000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 to 8 a.m. Feb. 1. Equipment was stolen from a maintenance closet at an apartment complex entered by force.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Par Dr., 9800 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29. A man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while drinking alcohol.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR: ARRESTS

Forestdale Ave., Feb. 6. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He was charged with attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties by a custodian.

Tac Ct. and Wellington Rd., Jan. 30. A 42-year-old Herndon man was arrested following a traffic stop for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Woodbridge on Nov. 18. He was charged with rape and forcible sodomy.

ASSAULTS

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 2. A male and a female were observed shoplifting in Victoria’s Secret. When an employee confronted them, a struggle ensued and the employee was sprayed with an unknown caustic substance, and they fled.

Ranger Loop, 1500 block, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3. A man was arrested after an argument with a female acquaintance escalated. The 22-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement, domestic assault and battery, and 2 counts of obstruction of justice.

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Dale Blvd. and Minnieville Rd., 1:43 a.m. Feb. 2. A woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, and located a concealed firearm and suspected cocaine and marijuana. A 16-year-old male family member was inside the vehicle and unharmed. The 18-year-old Bladensburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect or abuse, possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a schedule I or II narcotic, and possession of a concealed firearm.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 5:25 a.m. Feb. 3. Two men entered a restaurant through an unlocked rear door. When an employee confronted them, one of them placed a knife to the employee’s throat and demanded cash. They took the person’s cellphone and wallet, and cash from the business, then fled.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, Jan. 30. A 34-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with robbery and petit larceny for shoplifting at a discount retail store. He had shoplifted at the same store on Jan. 2 and assaulted a loss prevention officer.

ARRESTS

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, Jan. 27. A 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a domestic incident on Oct. 4. He was charged with robbery and domestic assault and battery.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, Jan. 31. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for assaulting a female acquaintance on Jan. 27 and on Aug. 20. He was charged with preventing the summoning of law enforcement, two counts of abduction, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dale Blvd. and Minnieville Rd., midnight-3 a.m. Feb. 5. Five businesses were entered by force, offices and cash register areas were rummaged. Cash was reported stolen from several of the businesses.

Garber Way, 2800 block, 1:40 a.m. Feb. 1. Two people entered a tobacco shop by force, took merchandise and fled.

Grand Targhee Dr., 12500 block, 2:52 a.m. Feb. 1. A person attempted to enter a convenience store by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

FELONY HIT AND RUN

Centreville Rd. and Liberia Ave., 8:36 p.m. Feb. 4. The driver of a silver Toyota sedan struck a woman’s vehicle at an intersection, then fled the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Richmond Ave., 8500 block, 12:32 a.m. Feb. 6. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft from a motor a vehicle, third or subsequent offense.

Sudley Rd., 9000 block, 8:01 p.m. Feb. 1. A laptop and several tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Weems Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. Someone entered a residence through an unlocked window. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT

Prince William St., 9100 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5. A silver 2019 Chrysler Town and Country was reported stolen. Police located the vehicle in the 9700 block, of Main Street with minor damage.

Manassas Park

This was among incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

ARREST

Rugby Rd., 8900 block, Jan. 31. Police arrested a Manassas man who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a package from a residential porch. Investigation revealed the assailant had also stolen multiple packages delivered on the west side of Manassas Park, the Yorkshire area of Prince William County, and the Centreville area of Fairfax County. Stolen property was located inside the man’s residence. He was charged with 4 counts of petit larceny, identity theft, three counts of possession of stolen credit cards, possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule II narcotics.