HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT

Ridge Rd., 1800 block, 7:41 p.m. Feb. 17. A man and a woman exiting a vehicle were accosted by two male acquaintances, accompanied by three females and a male. The couple were assaulted and robbed of property by the group. Two Haymarket men, ages 26 and 21, were arrested. The 26-year-old was charged with abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction, assault by mob, and assault and battery. The 21-year-old was charged with two counts of abduction and one count of assault by mob.

MANASSAS AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

Manassas area, Feb. 15. A 37-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after a 12-year-old girl reported to a school resource officer that a family member had sexually assaulted her.

ASSAULTS

Apache Ridge Ct., 7000 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 20. A 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 12:01 p.m. Feb. 14. A man assaulted and choked a female acquaintance at an apartment during an argument, then fled. The 26-year-old Manassas man was located, arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY/HOME INVASION/ASSAULT

Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, 4:40 a.m. Feb. 17. A male armed with an electronic shock device and a female accomplice entered an apartment without permission and assaulted a man inside. They took property and fled. Police arrested a 24-year-old Gainesville man and charged him with two counts of robbery, one count of burglary while armed, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, two counts of possession of a schedule III narcotic, and one count of possession of marijuana. The female accomplice, a 20-year-old Fairfax woman, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of burglary while armed. A 24-year-old Centreville woman who was with them at the time of arrest was charged with possession of suspected heroin.

FELONY ELUDING

Yates Ford Rd. and Prince William Pkwy., 4 p.m. Feb. 19. A male driver sped off in a vehicle when an officer attempted a traffic stop. The 25-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with felony eluding, driving under the influence: 2nd offense in 10 years, driving after forfeiture of license, reckless driving, aggressive driving and possession of marijuana.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Heritage Crossing Ct., 8000 block, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Feb. 18. A Nintendo 3DS, video games and accessories, a PSP gaming console, an undisclosed amount of discontinued British currency, and other property were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Chadds Landing Way, 7000 block, 7:31 p.m. Feb. 8. A woman accosted a female acquaintance at her residence in response to an ongoing social media dispute. A physical altercation ensued, and the woman sprayed the acquaintance and another person at the residence with mace, then fled.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARMS

Elm Farm Rd., 3000 block, 7:24 p.m. Feb. 20. A citizen reported to police that a male fired shots from a vehicle as it was leaving the area. No property damage or injuries were reported.

Rippon Blvd. and Blackburn Rd., 5:05 a.m. Feb. 17. Responding to calls of multiple gunshots heard in the area, police located multiple shell casings in the roadway. No property damage or injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Cir., 2000 block, 6:20 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13. A PlayStation 4, a Beats speaker and shoes were stolen from a residence entered through the basement. There was no sign of forced entry.

Felty Pl., 14000 block, 1:47 p.m. Feb. 18. A woman was arrested after she entered the residence of an acquaintance without permission and holding a blunt object. Police located suspected cocaine on her person as she was being processed. The 31-year-old Dumfries woman was charged with burglary, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic and possession of a controlled substance by prisoner.

Noblewood Pl., 14100 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to 7:42 a.m. Feb. 14. Cash was stolen from a nail salon and a restaurant. Both businesses were entered by force.

Osage Dr., 13200 block, 9:12 p.m. Feb. 16. Two Woodbridge men, both 18, were arrested after they used a ladder to climb onto the roof of a residence in an attempt to break into a home and assault a person inside. They were each charged with attempted burglary and possession of marijuana. One was also charged with destruction of property.

Potomac Town Pl., 14900 block, 12:54 a.m. Feb. 18. A wireless electronics store was entered by force, and an attempt was made to break into a safe.

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 9200 block, 3:07 a.m. Feb. 15. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint, then fled and led police on a brief pursuit. He was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction and felony eluding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by smashing through a glass front door.

Shady Grove Cir., 8300 block, 1:09 a.m. Feb. 16. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a front door.

Signal Hill Rd., 8400 block, Cedar Ridge Dr., 10200 block, and Prince William St., 9100 block, Feb. 7. Cash, electronics and tools were among items stolen from multiple vehicles overnight.

VEHICLE THEFT

Nokesville Rd., 10400 block, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 9 to 1 p.m. Feb. 10. A man parked his blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra in the lot at a service station, but when he returned the following day, the vehicle had been stolen.

