Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

GAINESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Handel Pl., 13000 block, Feb. 10. A 39-year-old Gainesville man punched a female acquaintance in the face several times. On Feb. 19, already incarcerated for the crime of malicious wounding, he was additionally charged with attempted rape, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery.

HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT BY MOB ARRESTS

Ridge Rd., 1800 block, Feb. 23. Two additional people were arrested in connection with an assault by mob and robbery incident that occurred in a parking lot on Feb. 17. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob, and an 18-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob.

MANASSAS AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Michelle Ct., 7000 block, 2:42 p.m. Feb. 21. A 69-year-old Manassas man was arrested after a verbal altercation escalated with a male and a female family member. He assaulted one of them with a broom and threatened them with a handgun. He was charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm and two counts of assault.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARMS

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 9:09 p.m. Feb. 27. Occupants of a vehicle in a parking lot exited the vehicle and approached an SUV. An argument escalated and the individuals on foot ran back to their vehicle. One of them discharged a handgun multiple times in the direction of the SUV. Shots were also fired from the SUV as it drove out of the parking lot toward Rixlew Lane.

ROBBERIES

Parkland St., 8600 block, 9:26 p.m. Feb. 24. A man was assaulted and robbed by several people while at a bar. They fled with the man’s cellphone, U.S. Passport and cash.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 2:41 p.m. Feb. 23. A man entered a doughnut shop and ordered food. When an employee opened the register, the man grabbed cash and fled.

Sudley Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 17. A 27-year-old Manassas woman was arrested Feb. 20 for robbery of a retail store and pushing the loss prevention employee that confronted her. She was charged with robbery.

STAFFORD AREA

ARREST

Fair Oaks Dr., 100 block, Feb. 22. A 25-year-old Stafford man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary Aug. 8 on Moore Drive in Manassas. He was charged with burglary, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, credit card theft and grand larceny.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:59 p.m. Feb. 25. Two employees at a day spa got into a verbal altercation that escalated. One of them struck the other employee with a blunt object causing a laceration. A 59-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Summerland Dr. and Horner Rd., 3:30 a.m. Feb. 24. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated in a moving vehicle. The man struck the woman and choked her. The 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and possession of marijuana.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Edinburg Dr., 4000 block, 11:34 a.m. Feb. 25. Officers located a 5-year-old boy at a residence that had been left alone for several hours by his mother. The 48-year-old Woodbridge woman was located, arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

ROBBERIES

Ferrara Terr., 4100 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22. A 19-year-old Alexandria woman attempted to rob a female acquaintance of her purse outside the acquaintance’s residence. When the acquaintance refused to comply and fled inside her residence, the woman forced her way in, assaulted the acquaintance, took the purse and fled.

Hemingway Dr. and Hallow Way Ct., 4:09 p.m. Feb. 22. Two males robbed a male acquaintance of his property at gunpoint while he was driving them in the area. They fled on foot.

ARREST

Bellona Rd., 14300 block, Feb. 22. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary and petit larceny in connection with a thrift store burglary on July 17.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Persistence Dr., 14800 block, 3:45 a.m. Feb. 20. A male entered an auto body shop by force through a side door. He stole a Ford Fusion, which police recovered. A 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary.

Qualey Pl., 5300 block, 12:55 p.m. Dec. 27, 2018 to Feb. 5. A person entered a residence by force and took property. Police report the person had been staying at the residence for some time. A 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both of Woodbridge, were arrested after it was determined the stolen items were pawned. The woman was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and sale of stolen property, and the man with burglary.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.