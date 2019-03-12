Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Geddy Ct., 16000 block, 2:35 p.m. March 3. A 21-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after an argument escalated with a female acquaintance and another occupant at a residence. He was charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 27 to 11 a.m. March 1. An attempt was made to enter a restaurant.

Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 28 to midnight March 1. An attempt was made to enter a smoothie business by force.

GAINESVILLE AREA

SHOOTING

Deming Dr., 14000 block, 3:07 a.m. March 3. Police discovered a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the incident is not random.

HAYMARKET AREA

ARRESTS

Ridge Rd., 1800 block, 7:41 p.m. Feb. 17. A male and a female acquaintance were assaulted by a mob and robbed of property. Two males were arrested Feb 18. On Feb. 27, a 17-year-old Manassas female was also arrested, and on Feb. 28, a 20-year-old Manassas woman was arrested. They were each charged with robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Copeland Dr., 9800 block, 8:17 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. March 4. A person entered a residence by force through a sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

Quail Run Lane, 7500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 to 5 p.m. March 6. An attempt was made enter a residence through some plywood covering a rear sliding door.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mainsail Cove, 3000 block, 4:30 p.m. March 1 to 1:30 a.m. March 3. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Rippon Blvd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 12:39 a.m. March 3. A 23-year-old Alexandria man was arrested for shooting an acquaintance during an argument in a parking lot. The acquaintance later died from his injuries. The shooter was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, with additional charges to be filed as a result of the death of the acquaintance.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Carmody Pl., 14000 block, 8:01 a.m. Feb. 28. A woman got into a verbal altercation with two acquaintances that escalated. She struck them with her vehicle and fled. The 35-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, hit and run and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Walnut St., 1000 block, 11:34 p.m. March 6. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. He struck and choked the woman, before she escaped and called police. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Minniville Rd., 12700 block, 1:49 a.m. March 2. Two masked men entered a convenience store at a gas station. One of them threatened an employee with a handgun. The other man took cigarettes and cash from a register, and they fled.

River Ridge Dr., 16500 block, 12:51 p.m. March 4. Two men approached three males in a vehicle. One of the men demanded cash, and when they refused, he sprayed them with a pepper spray-type substance. The assailants fled on foot. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

ARREST

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, Jan. 1. A masked man attempted to rob a pharmacy but fled empty-handed. A 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with attempted robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lanyard Way, 4000 block, midnight Feb. 25 to 7 a.m. March 3. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5. An apartment was entered by force through a front window. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.