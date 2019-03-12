These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.
Geddy Ct., 16000 block, 2:35 p.m. March 3. A 21-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after an argument escalated with a female acquaintance and another occupant at a residence. He was charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana.
Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 27 to 11 a.m. March 1. An attempt was made to enter a restaurant.
Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 28 to midnight March 1. An attempt was made to enter a smoothie business by force.
Deming Dr., 14000 block, 3:07 a.m. March 3. Police discovered a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the incident is not random.
Ridge Rd., 1800 block, 7:41 p.m. Feb. 17. A male and a female acquaintance were assaulted by a mob and robbed of property. Two males were arrested Feb 18. On Feb. 27, a 17-year-old Manassas female was also arrested, and on Feb. 28, a 20-year-old Manassas woman was arrested. They were each charged with robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob.
Copeland Dr., 9800 block, 8:17 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. March 4. A person entered a residence by force through a sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.
Quail Run Lane, 7500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 to 5 p.m. March 6. An attempt was made enter a residence through some plywood covering a rear sliding door.
Mainsail Cove, 3000 block, 4:30 p.m. March 1 to 1:30 a.m. March 3. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Rippon Blvd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 12:39 a.m. March 3. A 23-year-old Alexandria man was arrested for shooting an acquaintance during an argument in a parking lot. The acquaintance later died from his injuries. The shooter was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, with additional charges to be filed as a result of the death of the acquaintance.
Carmody Pl., 14000 block, 8:01 a.m. Feb. 28. A woman got into a verbal altercation with two acquaintances that escalated. She struck them with her vehicle and fled. The 35-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, hit and run and domestic assault and battery.
Walnut St., 1000 block, 11:34 p.m. March 6. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. He struck and choked the woman, before she escaped and called police. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.
Minniville Rd., 12700 block, 1:49 a.m. March 2. Two masked men entered a convenience store at a gas station. One of them threatened an employee with a handgun. The other man took cigarettes and cash from a register, and they fled.
River Ridge Dr., 16500 block, 12:51 p.m. March 4. Two men approached three males in a vehicle. One of the men demanded cash, and when they refused, he sprayed them with a pepper spray-type substance. The assailants fled on foot. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, Jan. 1. A masked man attempted to rob a pharmacy but fled empty-handed. A 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with attempted robbery.
Lanyard Way, 4000 block, midnight Feb. 25 to 7 a.m. March 3. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5. An apartment was entered by force through a front window. Nothing was reported missing.
There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.
There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.