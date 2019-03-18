Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Hooe Rd., 12000 block, March 8. A 17-year-old Manassas male shot and stabbed a man. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the incident was not random.

DUMFRIES AREA

ABDUCTION

Twin Six Lane, 2000 block, 12:24 p.m. March 13. A man stepped in front of a driver’s vehicle causing the driver to stop abruptly. The man then entered the vehicle, placed something to the back of the driver’s head and demanded he take the man to a residence to confront someone there. The man threatened bodily harm if the driver failed to comply. While at the residence, the man became disorderly and police were called. A 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and disorderly conduct.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

James Hard Ct., 7000 block, 10:15 a.m. March 7. An argument escalated between two male family members, ages 16 and 18. The younger male retrieved a knife and struck the 18-year-old in the face. The 16-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bermuda Lane, 10000 block, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered through a rear sliding-glass door, and part of the home was ransacked.

Brookview Ct., 7000 block, 8:25 p.m. March 12. A male entered a residence by force through a sliding basement door. Nothing was reported missing.

Pelham Ct., 10000 block, 2:30-7 p.m. March 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Sylvan Moor Lane, 2400 block, March 5. A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, destruction of property and brandishing for using a machete and a bat to break up a physical altercation between several juveniles that occurred on March 2.

Westminster Lane, 14000 block, 2:05 p.m. March 7. A 26-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested after an argument with a male family member escalated, and she broke a broom handle and struck the man in the upper body multiple times. She was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault.

ASSAULT

Bayside Ave., 1000 block, 3:55 p.m. March 10. Two male acquaintances assaulted one another during an argument. One grabbed the other by the neck, limiting the man’s airflow. The two Woodbridge men, both 26, were arrested. One was charged with domestic assault and battery third offense, and the other was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Blackburn Rd., 15700 block, 4:28 p.m. March 9. Two men accosted a male driver that had exited his vehicle. They distracted the man by asking for directions, pepper-sprayed him, and attempted to rob the man of property. The driver escaped and called police. They fled empty-handed.

Hillendale Dr., 13100 block, 2:57 a.m. March 12. Two masked men entered a convenience store, threatened a clerk with a knife, then assaulted and robbed the employee of cash and tobacco products, and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birchdale Ave., 14700 block, 11 p.m. March 6 to 6 a.m. March 7. Damage to a fence and a storage shed was discovered on the property of a rec center. Nothing was reported missing.

Catenary Dr., 16000 block, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 10. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Hedgewood Dr., 13000 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 13 to 9 a.m. Feb. 14. Medication was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.