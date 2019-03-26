Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Dumfries Rd., 17300 block, 5:01 p.m. March 17. A man and woman argued outside a fast-food restaurant, and the man repeatedly struck and damaged the vehicle in which the woman was sitting. He then got into his own vehicle, moved it in front of hers and slammed on his brakes so she would run into his car. The man forcibly removed the woman from her vehicle, struck her multiple times and held her on the ground, where an accomplice assaulted her. The assailants then fled.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

High Ridge Rd., 4000 block, midnight Nov. 22, 2018 to 2 p.m. March 19. Appliances and furniture were stolen from a residence entered by force through a side door.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Moore Dr., 10000 block, 2:45 a.m. March 17. A woman and a male acquaintance argued at a restaurant. The altercation continued at a residence and in a backyard, where the man physically assaulted the woman and threw her cellphone into the woods. A 49-year-old Manassas man was charged with abduction, strangulation and assault.

RECKLESS DRIVING ACCIDENT

Piper Lane and Nokesville Rd., 8:36 p.m. March 14. A 57-year-old Manassas woman was cited for reckless driving after going through a red light and colliding with a Prince William County police cruiser. Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where the woman was treated for minor injuries. The officer was released the next day.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Automotive Dr., 10600 block, 11:53 p.m. March 19. A 50-year-old Haymarket man was arrested at a motel and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of marijuana after he accidentally shot a family member while cleaning a handgun. A female was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Morning Glory Ct., 10000 block, 1:34 p.m. March 18. A 47-year-old Manassas man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after a shotgun he was storing discharged a round that entered the floor of his apartment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookmoor Lane, 2000 block, 9:53 a.m. March 16 to 9:53 a.m. March 17. Someone tried to enter a residence by force.

Helmsdale Pl., 7000 block, 5-11 p.m. March 16. Jewelry, legal documents, cellphones, electronics and cash were stolen from residence entered by force through a sliding-glass door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

FELONY CHILD ABUSE

Ridge View Ct., 3000 block, 4:04 p.m. March 15. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Rockinghorse Dr., 14000 block, 3:59 a.m. March 15. A woman and man were involved in an argument with a family member, who then assaulted and strangled the two people before they could escape to call police. The assailant left the home wearing no clothing, and refused to comply with officers trying to detain him. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, strangulation, two counts of abduction, domestic assault and battery, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED BUILDING

Tina Lane, 15000 block, 9:20 p.m. March 18. A woman reported seeing a red light pointed through the window of her residence. Shots were heard shortly after, and bullets damaged windows on the second story. No bullets entered the residence and no injuries were reported.

ROBBERY

Old Bridge Rd., 2000 block, 2:20 a.m. March 15. Two masked men entered a convenience store with a weapon and forced the clerk to open the cash register. They took cash and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, noon March 14 to 3 a.m. March 16. Construction equipment was stolen from a motel storage room entered by force.

Crossed Talons Rd., 16000 block, 4 a.m. March 19 to 7:30 a.m. March 20. A refrigerator was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Grand Targee Dr., 12500 block, 3:37 a.m. March 19. Two males entered a service station by force through a front door. They took tobacco products and cash, then fled.

Seeton Sq., 4200 block, 3:07 a.m. March 19. Two males entered a service station by force through a rear door and took tobacco products, cash and alcohol before fleeing.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

SHOOTING

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 9:11 p.m. March 15. A man suffering from gunshot wounds was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries; his condition has been upgraded to stable. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOTS FIRED

Buckner Rd. and Pickett Lane, 8:58 p.m. March 16.

Individuals reported hearing shots fired. No injuries were reported, but several parked vehicles had minor damage.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.