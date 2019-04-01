Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Vidalia Ct., 3000 block, 6:26 p.m. March 22. A 38-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after the handgun he was cleaning discharged a round that traveled through his wall and into a neighbor’s residence. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mine Rd., 17000 block, 2:20-2:45 p.m. March 24. A flat-screen television and a PlayStation 4 gaming console were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

GAINESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Turning Grass Way, 10000 block, noon March 25. A man entered a neighbor’s garage and confronted the neighbor, unprovoked, and chased him with a machete. A 33-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and burglary.

MANASSAS AREA

FELONY HIT AND RUN

Cloverhill Rd., 9600 block, 5:03 p.m. March 24. A male driver intentionally struck a female acquaintance with his vehicle as she stood in the roadway, then fled the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, but died the following day from her injuries. A 29-year-old Montgomery County man, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, hit and run involving death, driving under the influence, and open container.

ASSAULT

New Market Ct., 7200 block, 12:45 a.m. March 24. A Haymarket man assaulted a woman in the hallway of a hotel after a verbal altercation escalated. The man also assaulted a hotel employee that attempted to assist the woman, then fled.

CARJACKING

Old Centreville Rd., 8200 block, 9:25 p.m. March 25. A man assaulted a male customer inside a convenience store, then walked outside and fled in the customer’s running vehicle. The man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home, which resulted in a gas leak in the home and fallen power lines. The 39-year-old Georgia man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, warrants will be served charging him with carjacking and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barbados Lane, 7000 block, 8:20 p.m. March 25. Identification documents and a tablet were among items stolen from a residence entered through a rear window.

Somerset Lane, 7000 block, 12:30 a.m. March 26. A hole was created in a shed wall attached to a residence and in one wall of the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Devils Reach Rd., 1000 block, 1:20 p.m. March 26. When a taxi driver attempted to collect payment from two male passengers, one of the men cut him on the face with a knife, and the pair fled on foot without paying the cab fare.

Maurice Dr., 1600 block, 11 p.m. March 23 to 6:50 a.m. March 24. A male was stabbed at a house party after he attempted to break up an assault.

ROBBERIES

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 7:40 p.m. March 24. A 32-year-old Woodbridge woman struck a female acquaintance in the upper body, then forcibly took property and fled.

Qualey Pl. and Quann Lane, March 26. Two men in a vehicle were assaulted and robbed of a wallet by an acquaintance and two male accomplices.

HIT AND RUN

Benita Fitzgerald Dr. and Cloverdale Rd., 6:49 p.m. March 19. A 24-year-old Woodbridge driver was arrested after he rear-ended another vehicle at a red light and fled. The man was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of schedule I or II narcotic, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal, obstruction of justice, and hit and run with property damage.

ARRESTS

Aiden Dr., 1400 block, 7:30 a.m.-1:50 p.m. March 25. Cash was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door.

Minniville Rd., 12700 block, March 22. Two 18-year-old Woodbridge men were arrested in connection with the March 2 armed robbery at a service station. Each man was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 8600 block, 8:35 p.m. March 24. A masked man accosted a bank customer in a vehicle at a drive-through ATM and demanded cash at gunpoint. The customer escaped in his vehicle, and the man fled empty-handed.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.