Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT LEO

Ness Hollow Ct., 12900 block, 3:30 p.m. March 28. A 51-year-old Bristow male was arrested after he assaulted a 17-year-old family member during an argument. When police escorted him from the property, the man kicked an officer and resisted arrest. He was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction, strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Linton Hall Rd., 9500 block, 10:30 p.m. March 28 to 8:30 a.m. March 29. A rear glass door to a barn at a monastery was shattered. Damage was also reported in a second barn. Nothing was reported missing.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST: SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR

Porters Inn Dr. area, April 2. A 37-year-old Dumfries man was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor. The assault happened multiple times over four years. He was charged with rape.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 9:29 p.m. March 30. A man confronted a male acquaintance that was walking into a hotel with a friend, struck the acquaintance in the face, then fled. The 44-year-old Lorton man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Panther Pride Dr., 3100 block, 11 a.m. March 26. A 13-year-old girl at a middle school was charged with strangulation and assault after she wrapped her arm around the neck of a male student, then put both hands around the neck of a female student that was attempting to separate them.

VANDALISM/POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

Crocus Lane, 15700 block, 5 p.m. April 1 to 8:45 a.m. April 2. A person’s van was vandalized. The owner reported scratches on both front doors and a crudely drawn swastika symbol etched into the driver’s side door. Nothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 5:40 p.m. March 23. Three males entered a retail store inside a mall, entered a dressing room with merchandise, and exited with the merchandise concealed. When confronted exiting the store, one of the men threatened an employee at knifepoint and fled.

NOKESVILLE AREA

ARRESTS

Nokesville Rd. and Fauquier Dr., Aug. 22. An 18-year-old Mount Vernon teen’s body was discovered. Several people were later arrested and charged with murder that police report was gang-related. Two additional men, ages 25 and 27, of no fixed address, were located in Texas and arrested March 23 and March 28.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fitzwater Dr., 14000 block, 10:30 a.m. March 30 to 9:30 a.m. March 31. Copper pipes were stolen from a home under repair entered through a garage door by force.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Forestburg Lane, 4500 block, 12:22 a.m. March 30. A Triangle woman was arrested after she stabbed a male acquaintance in the upper body during an argument. She was charged with malicious wounding.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Bronco Way, 15300 block, 4:55 a.m. April 2. An argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance at a residence. He struck the woman, grabbed her neck, and struck her in the eye, causing a deep laceration. The man was arrested and charged with strangulation and malicious wounding.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14700 block, 6:15 p.m. March 31. An argument in a wooded area escalated between a woman and a female acquaintance. The woman struck the acquaintance in the arms with a bat, and then multiple times to the upper body. The 25-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested and charged with malicious wounding

ASSAULT

Richmond Ave., 1900 block, 4:07 a.m. March 29. A 37-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both of Woodbridge, were arrested after police on patrol recognized them as wanted in another jurisdiction. The woman was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and 2 counts of false identification to law enforcement. The man was charged with obstruction of justice.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Occoquan Rd., 13200 block, 3:07 a.m. April 1. A male was seen on video surveillance throwing a brick through a window at a discount retail business. He entered, then fled with food items.

Prince William Pkwy., 2600 block, 1:30-8 a.m. March 29. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered through a rear door.

Trowbridge Dr., 13200 block, 2:55 a.m. March 31. Cash and tobacco products were stolen from a service station entered by force.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.