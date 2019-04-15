Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, April 4. A 15-year-old Manassas male was arrested following an investigation of sexual assault of a young girl at a residence between June 2018 and February 2019. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS AND OBSTRUCTION

Aden Rd. and Misty Creek Ct., 6:26 p.m. April 7. During a traffic stop, the driver, who had outstanding arrest warrants for multiple probation violations and violations of protective orders, fled on foot. Police arrested the 37-year-old Catlett man and charged him with obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and 5 counts of probation violation.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Jefferies Rd., 14300 block, 11:15 a.m. April 3. A woman and a male family member got into an argument at a residence that escalated. She assaulted the man and prevented him from leaving the room. The 35-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Smoketown Rd., 13800 block, 3:02 a.m. April 6. A 35-year-old Centreville man was arrested after he drove a vehicle off the roadway. There were two passengers inside the vehicle — a female acquaintance, and a 7-week-old girl. No injuries were reported. The man was charged with felony child neglect or abuse, driving under the influence, and driving on a revoked license.

ABDUCTION

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 2:25 p.m. April 6. A woman left her SUV engine running with her 2-year-old asleep inside the vehicle in order to quickly run inside a business and to not disturb the sleeping child. The woman observed a male enter her vehicle and drive off with the child inside. Police recovered the vehicle a short time later. The child was not injured. Cash was stolen from the vehicle.

ROBBERIES

Granby Rd., 4100 block, 11:32 p.m. April 5. Two masked males accosted a man exiting a vehicle at his residence. They demanded cash, but fled empty-handed when the man refused to comply.

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 10:12 p.m. April 5. Two masked males entered a fast-food restaurant, pointed a gun at an employee, took cash from the register, and fled. The males, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old both of Woodbridge, were arrested on April 6. Police investigation determined they were also connected to an attempted armed robbery on Dale Boulevard on April 1. They were each charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gunsmith Terr., 15300 block, 10:20 p.m. April 4. A man called out to a female pedestrian, then exposed himself and made an obscene gesture toward her.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jousters Way, 3400 block, 10:30 a.m. April 5 to 10:30 a.m. April 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a rear door.

Prince William Pkwy., 3800 block, 4:20 a.m. April 4. Several people broke into a powersports retail business, took multiple dirt bikes, loaded them onto a U-Haul truck and fled.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Manassas area, March 28. A 21-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with a shooting on the 9600 block of Grant Avenue on March 15. He was charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

ARREST

Manassas area, April 10. A 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with a door-to-door solicitation scam where he fraudulently claimed to be a representative of a wheelchair basketball league and solicited donations. He was charged with eight counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses. Police say there were numerous victims of the scam over the past several years.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dumfries Rd., 10400 block, 4-11 a.m. April 5. A three-compartment industrial sink valued at $1,500 was stolen from a bakery. It was later found in an alley to the rear of the business.

O’Connell Ct., April 4-5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

Wood Drift Cir., 8900 block, 10 p.m. April 4 to 6 a.m. April 5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.