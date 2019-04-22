Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULTS

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 5:39 a.m. April 8. After an argument that escalated, a man struck a 41-year-old woman in the face and arms and then grabbed her keys and fled. A 49-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17400 block, 2:50 a.m. April 10. During an argument that escalated, a 33-year-old female reported being struck in the head by a male acquaintance and being sexually assaulted in a motel on April 5. A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and aggravated malicious wounding.

ABDUCTION

Masthead Trail, 3600 block, 7:35 p.m. April 12. A woman made arrangements for a tattoo to be done at her home. Two males and a female arrived but before entering the residence, the males got into an argument with neighbors, which led to a firearm being brandished and assaulting a neighbor. All three ran into the residence and locked the homeowner out. The woman reported that her two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were inside. The children were released unharmed. A 24-year-old Woodbridge female was charged with abduction and assault by mob. Two Woodbridge men, ages 27 and 30, were charged with abduction, using a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault by mob. The 30-year-old was also charged with assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wayside Dr., 17200 block, 3:54 a.m. April 14. Responding to an alarm activated at a business, officers found a shattered glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tysons Oak Ct., 8000 block, 5 p.m. April 13. A resident observed a man running from the backyard and discovered the following day that two window screens were removed and a window was damaged.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Coverstone Dr. and Sage St., 2:04 p.m. April 12. A nude man struck a deputy and knocked him to the ground during an encounter. The man took the deputy’s Taser and attempted to fire at him. He fled but was apprehended by other officers. A 37-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, robbery, indecent exposure, grand larceny, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

STRANGULATIONS

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 7 p.m. April 11. Two female inmates fought. An 18-year-old old female of no fixed address was charged with strangulation and assault and battery.

New Market Ct., 7200 block, 12:45 a.m. March 24. A 31-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged April 3 with strangulation and assault and battery in connection with an incident that occurred at this location.

STABBING

Round Top Rd., 8900 block, 5:38 p.m. April 13. Two males were involved in an argument that escalated. A man retrieved a knife and stabbed the male in the back and fled. A warrant was obtained for a 59-year-old Manassas man for malicious wounding.

SHOOTING

Portwood Turn, 8000 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 6. A 21-year-old Woodbridge man and a 23-year-old Texas man were charged on April 2 with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding in connection with the incident that occurred at this location. The 23-year-old was located in Puerto Rico.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Corinthia Ct., 11400 block, 10:35 a.m. April 12. Responding to a home alarm activation, officers found a man inside who was wanted for pretrial violations. The man attempted to kick and spit toward an officer. A 38-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged with attempted assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 11:46 p.m. April 5. A 52-year-old man was struck in the face with a bottle while in a restroom.

Greenbriar Dr., 13700 block, 2:44 a.m. April 11. During an argument, a male brandished a knife at family members. Police arrived and after a brief struggle, the male kicked an officer on the upper body. A 19-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Grist Mill Terr., 15300 block, 4:37 p.m. April 13. A female threw an unknown liquid at officers after they attempted to detain her. She kicked two officers and caused damage to a door of a cruiser. A 33-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and destruction of property.

Richmond Ave., 1900 block, 4:07 a.m. March 29. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged on April 9 with obstruction of justice in connection with an incident that occurred at this location. A 37-year-old Woodbridge female is also wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and false identification to law enforcement.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Occoquan Rd., 5:54 p.m. April 11. A female driver lost control of a vehicle and struck a jersey wall. A 10-year-old child was inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported. A 36-year-old Woodbridge female was charged with felony child neglect, driving while intoxicated and unreasonable refusal.

Old Bridge Rd. and Antietam Rd., 5:33 p.m. April 13. A female driver struck another vehicle. A 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were inside the vehicle. They were released to the custody of a family member. No injuries were reported. A 60-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, DUI, and unreasonable refusal.

Old Bridge Rd. and Cavalier Dr., 12:11 a.m. April 8. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a driver who failed to maintain their lane. A 6-year-old girl was inside the vehicle. She was released to the custody of a family member. A 40-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and driving while intoxicated.

SHOOTING

Evergreen Dr., 4400 block, 9:55 p.m. April 14. Two men shot a 22-year-old male during an encounter. A 19-year-old Woodbridge female, a 21-year-old Alexandria male, and a 17-year-old Alexandria male were arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

ABDUCTION

Kellogg Dr., 4700 block, 9:05 p.m. April 10. During an argument that escalated, a male prevented a 38-year-old female from leaving a residence multiple times. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Old Bridge Rd., 2:35 a.m. April 13. A vehicle occupied by three or four passengers pulled next to a car occupied by two males and a female. One of the passengers brandished a gun toward the car and drove off.

ROBBERY

Hillendale Dr., 13100 block, 4:09 p.m. Feb. 22. During an investigation of a robbery that occurred at this location on Feb. 22, an 18-year-old Lake Ridge female was arrested and charged April 9 with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny of a firearm. Investigation into the identity of the second suspect is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Antietam Rd., 11800 block, 5:30 a.m. April 11 to 11:30 a.m. April 15. A TV, shoes and other items were stolen from a residence.

Creek Moor Ct., 2600 block, 11 p.m. April 10 to 10 a.m. April 11. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering with a window and a door.

Seeton Sq., 4200 block, 2:25 a.m. April 4. Police responding to an alarm found a glass door shattered and video surveillance that showed three individuals entered a business. A 19-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell and petit larceny. The 19-year-old admitted involvement with burglary incidents that occurred at 12500 block of Grand Targhee Dr. on Jan. 28; 2800 block of Garber Way on Feb. 1; 12500 block of Grand Targhee Dr. on Feb. 1; 4200 block of Seeton Sq. on March 19; 12500 block of Grand Targhee Dr. on March 19; and 13200 block of Trowbridge Dr. on March 31. The investigation continues on identifying the remaining suspects.

Torchlight Dr., 12900 block, 7:57 p.m. April 16. A man entered a residence and when a resident attempted to call police, the man took the home phone and cellular devices before fleeing on foot. Warrants were obtained for the arrest of a 20-year-old man of no fixed address.

West Longview Dr., 2300 block, 7 a.m. April 11. Cash and a TV were stolen from a residence entered by damaging a window.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

OBTAINING GOODS BY FALSE PRETENSES

Manassas Area, Feb. 5. A 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with eight counts of obtaining goods by false pretenses on April 10, for incidents that occurred over several years. The 42-year-old misrepresented himself as a representative of a wheelchair basketball league and solicited donations at residences in the City of Manassas.

Manassas Park

