Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Graham Park Rd., 3900 block, 9:23 p.m. April 18. A 30-year-old Dumfries man assaulted an acquaintance inside a food market and caused the acquaintance to lose consciousness, then fled. Police say the altercation was a result of a previous incident the day before.

ASSAULTS

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 3:45 p.m. March 31. A man assaulted a female acquaintance inside a vehicle after an argument escalated. The 27-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with strangulation and assault and battery.

Dumfries and Van Buren roads, 2:31 a.m. April 21. During a traffic stop, the driver exited the vehicle, pushed an officer, and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, a 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and carrying a concealed weapon.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Panther Pride Dr., 2:04 a.m. April 24. A man assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of a cellphone and wallet, then fled. The 22-year-old Dumfries man was additionally wanted on multiple warrants for failure to appear. He was arrested and charged with burglary, robbery and malicious wounding.

GAINESVILLE AREA

FELONY CHILD ABUSE ARRESTS

Lick River Lane, 5400 block, April 17. A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of Gainesville, were arrested in connection with a March 15 incident at a worksite where the man accidentally ran over a 3-year-old boy with a piece of construction equipment (a Bobcat) he was operating. The boy was flown to a trauma center with significant internal injuries but is expected to survive. The couple were each charged with felony child abuse due to the unsafe environment in which the children were located and led to one of the them sustaining a serious injury.

HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

John Marshall Hwy. and Little Thames Dr., 5 p.m. April 20. A 30-year-old West Virginia woman was arrested after a traffic stop. She became disorderly, refused to comply with commands, attempted to damage the police cruiser and kicked officers multiple times. The driver was charged with felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

MANASSAS AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING OF POLICE

Sudley Rd. near Sudley Manor Dr., 8:04 p.m. April 21. Police stopped a suspected impaired male driver. The driver then attempted to strike the officer with his vehicle to elude police and struck two other vehicles, before coming to a stop on Michelle Court. After a brief struggle, the 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, hit and run, eluding, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, unauthorized use and obstruction of justice.

ASSAULT

Sudley Rd., 8700 block, 4:02 p.m. April 20. Officers arrested a man at a medical center suspected to be under the influence of an illegal substance. He was disorderly with hospital staff, refused to obey police commands, then kicked and bit officers. The 34-year-old Manassas man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a schedule I-IV narcotic, and resisting arrest.

ABDUCTION AND ROBBERY

Bland Dr., 7600 block, 11:55 p.m. April 20. A 27-year-old Ashburn man was arrested after he forcibly took the cellphone of a female acquaintance and assaulted her. He was charged with abduction and robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sudley Rd., 8400 block, 7:30 p.m. April 18. A man sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot exposed himself and made obscene gestures to a woman and a 4-year-old child walking back to their vehicle. The man left after he was seen.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Leland Rd., 8300 block, 2:37 p.m. April 22. Responding to a call about a burglary in progress, police arrested a 26-year-old Springfield woman and charged her with burglary, possession of burglarious tools and destruction of property.

Leland Rd., 8400 block, 3 p.m. April 20 to 10 a.m. April 21. Cash was stolen from a residence entered by force and ransacked.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Prince William County, April 21. A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian after an investigation revealed the man engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl after taking custody of her from her parents in El Salvador.

TRIANGLE AREA

HIT AND RUN ARREST

Masthead Trail, 3600 block, April 19. A 33-year-old Triangle man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in the area of Graham Park and Old Triangle roads on Feb 21. The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Dumfries man, suffered serious injuries and died more than a week after the collision. The driver was charged with felony hit and run.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ARREST

Belfry Lane, 3400 block, April 18. A male dance instructor was arrested after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between the instructor and an underage student beginning in 2014. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with indecent liberties by a custodian, possession of child pornography, and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Woodbridge, April 20. A man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old female family member and fled when confronted by the girl’s mother. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man is wanted for rape and aggravated sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jarrell Pl., 15000 block, 8:38 p.m. April 23. A verbal altercation at a residence escalated when a woman observed a man strike a young boy. When she confronted the man, he struck the woman multiple times. The woman then retrieved a knife and stabbed the man in the upper body, and the male left the home and called police. The child was not injured. The 30-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. The 26-year-old Southeast D.C. man was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery and assault.

BRANDISHING

G St., 1400 block, 11:05 a.m. April 23. A 56-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an argument that escalated with a neighbor, and he threatened the neighbor with a shotgun. No shots were fired. The man was charged with brandishing.

ROBBERIES

Gideon Dr., 14500 block, 11:42 a.m. April 22. Multiple masked males accosted a man exiting the rear of a hotel. They assaulted him, took the man’s bags, which contained cash, and fled. Police say the robbery does not appear to be random.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, 1:23 a.m. April 22. A man forcibly took a female acquaintance’s cellphone at a motel, struck her, and threw her to the ground. He assaulted a male security officer that intervened and attempted to take the officer’s handgun. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man is wanted for robbery, robbery of a firearm, domestic assault and battery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.