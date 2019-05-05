Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayou Bend Cir., 17400 block, 8:35-8:39 a.m. April 30. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A police investigation revealed the intruder possibly entered a wrong code on the home security system, triggering the alarm. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Farley Blvd., 17700 block, 9:11 p.m. April 30. A male was seen opening an overhead garage bay door after hours at an automotive business. He fled empty-handed when he realized he had been seen.

Holley Side Ct., 4600 block, 9:30 p.m. April 27 to 1 a.m. April 28. Multiple firearms, ammunition, a laptop and clothing were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Tallowwood Dr., 4900 block, 7 a.m. April 25 to 4 p.m. April 30. A gaming console, several firearms and ammunition were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door.

GAINESVILLE AREA

SHOOTING INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Deming Dr., 14700 block, 8:39 p.m. April 26. A man inside an apartment reported hearing multiple “ping-like” noises. He then observed a hole in the apartment window and damage to an interior wall. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wellington Rd., 5500 block, 1:38 a.m. April 27. Cash was stolen from an office at a scrap metal business entered by force through a front door.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Wortham Crest Cir., 11100 block, 4:30 p.m. April 25. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the man assaulted her. A 27-year-old Richmond man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, April 17. A 34-year-old Laurel man was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl at a Manassas residence on more than one occasion in 2009. He was charged with forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 12-1:30 p.m. April 26. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence at a retirement facility. There was no sign of forced entry.

Norfolk St., 9600 block, 1:45-4 p.m. April 28. Jewelry and prescription medications were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked back door.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Carriage Ford Rd., 13500 block, 5 p.m. April 24 to 1:30 p.m. April 27. Gardening machinery, power tools and other property were stolen from an unlocked garage at a residence.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR ARREST

Woodbridge area, April 20. A girl was sexually assaulted by a family member at a residence. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on April 30 in the Richmond area and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/FELONY HIT AND RUN

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Rippon Blvd. area, 5:14 a.m. April 27. A male driver and a male acquaintance were traveling in a vehicle when an argument escalated. The acquaintance got out of the vehicle and started walking. Meanwhile the driver made a U-turn and struck the acquaintance with his vehicle, then sped off. A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and hit and run.

STRANGULATION

Alaska Rd., 15000 block, 2:46 a.m. May 1. A man and a female acquaintance were driving when they became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man struck the woman, grabbed her with one hand and choked her. The 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation.

SHOOTING

Brightleaf Court and Still Place area, 5:50 p.m. April 25. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located a 17-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive. Police say the incident does not appear random.

ABDUCTION

Minnieville and Old Bridge roads, 12:33 a.m. April 27. Police observed a disturbance in a moving vehicle between a man and a female acquaintance. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of a concealed weapon.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 10:09 p.m. April 25. An officer patrolling an apartment complex questioned a man and determined he did not live there. Police detained the man briefly to cite him for trespassing when the man struck the officer in the back. A struggle ensued, and the 24-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, 10 p.m. April 27. During a hearing in front of a magistrate for a trespassing charge, a man struck a police officer multiple times in the chest. The 50-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery.

ARREST

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, April 22. A strong-armed robbery occurred at a hotel. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on April 25 and charged with robbery, robbery of a firearm, domestic assault and battery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Redbud Ct., 1300 block, 3:50-7:35 p.m. April 23. Electronics were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 3:51 a.m. April 27. Jewelry and two firearms were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.