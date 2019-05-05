These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.
Bayou Bend Cir., 17400 block, 8:35-8:39 a.m. April 30. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A police investigation revealed the intruder possibly entered a wrong code on the home security system, triggering the alarm. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.
Farley Blvd., 17700 block, 9:11 p.m. April 30. A male was seen opening an overhead garage bay door after hours at an automotive business. He fled empty-handed when he realized he had been seen.
Holley Side Ct., 4600 block, 9:30 p.m. April 27 to 1 a.m. April 28. Multiple firearms, ammunition, a laptop and clothing were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Tallowwood Dr., 4900 block, 7 a.m. April 25 to 4 p.m. April 30. A gaming console, several firearms and ammunition were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door.
Deming Dr., 14700 block, 8:39 p.m. April 26. A man inside an apartment reported hearing multiple “ping-like” noises. He then observed a hole in the apartment window and damage to an interior wall. No injuries were reported.
Wellington Rd., 5500 block, 1:38 a.m. April 27. Cash was stolen from an office at a scrap metal business entered by force through a front door.
Wortham Crest Cir., 11100 block, 4:30 p.m. April 25. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the man assaulted her. A 27-year-old Richmond man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.
Lee Ave., 9300 block, April 17. A 34-year-old Laurel man was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl at a Manassas residence on more than one occasion in 2009. He was charged with forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 12-1:30 p.m. April 26. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence at a retirement facility. There was no sign of forced entry.
Norfolk St., 9600 block, 1:45-4 p.m. April 28. Jewelry and prescription medications were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked back door.
Carriage Ford Rd., 13500 block, 5 p.m. April 24 to 1:30 p.m. April 27. Gardening machinery, power tools and other property were stolen from an unlocked garage at a residence.
Woodbridge area, April 20. A girl was sexually assaulted by a family member at a residence. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on April 30 in the Richmond area and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Rippon Blvd. area, 5:14 a.m. April 27. A male driver and a male acquaintance were traveling in a vehicle when an argument escalated. The acquaintance got out of the vehicle and started walking. Meanwhile the driver made a U-turn and struck the acquaintance with his vehicle, then sped off. A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and hit and run.
Alaska Rd., 15000 block, 2:46 a.m. May 1. A man and a female acquaintance were driving when they became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man struck the woman, grabbed her with one hand and choked her. The 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation.
Brightleaf Court and Still Place area, 5:50 p.m. April 25. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located a 17-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive. Police say the incident does not appear random.
Minnieville and Old Bridge roads, 12:33 a.m. April 27. Police observed a disturbance in a moving vehicle between a man and a female acquaintance. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of a concealed weapon.
Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 10:09 p.m. April 25. An officer patrolling an apartment complex questioned a man and determined he did not live there. Police detained the man briefly to cite him for trespassing when the man struck the officer in the back. A struggle ensued, and the 24-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, 10 p.m. April 27. During a hearing in front of a magistrate for a trespassing charge, a man struck a police officer multiple times in the chest. The 50-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery.
Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, April 22. A strong-armed robbery occurred at a hotel. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on April 25 and charged with robbery, robbery of a firearm, domestic assault and battery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property.
Redbud Ct., 1300 block, 3:50-7:35 p.m. April 23. Electronics were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.
Russell Rd., 3800 block, 3:51 a.m. April 27. Jewelry and two firearms were stolen from a residence entered by force.
There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.
There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.