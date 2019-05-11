Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 2:37 p.m. May 2. A 15-year-old Bristow female was arrested after she struck a resident multiple times during the day, then struck a staff member’s vehicle and causing damage, which resulted in a physical altercation with multiple staff members. She was charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, destruction of property, and three counts of assault.

DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 5:50 p.m. May 6. Two men exiting a black SUV were seen approaching a silver vehicle. One of them used a handgun to shoot at the silver vehicle, then fled. Police did not locate any person or vehicle involved.

HAYMARKET AREA

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

James Madison Hwy. area, 1:40 p.m. May 5. A homeowner reported that a bag containing birdseed and apparent recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan had been thrown on random driveways in the area overnight. Two similar incidents reportedly occurred July 8, 2018, in the Gainesville and Bristow areas and on April 28 along Forestburg Lane in Triangle. An investigation is ongoing.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Winfield Loop, 10600 block, 2:13 a.m. May 6. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence and prevented her from leaving. The 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Hornbaker Rd. and Nokesville Rd., 8:45 p.m. May 6. Two female pedestrians reported a red Honda Civic pulled alongside them, and one of the passengers pointed a silver handgun at the women and pulled the trigger multiple times. No bullets were discharged, and the car fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Damascus Dr., 9500 block, 12:51 p.m. May 4. A male attempted to steal an unlocked bicycle from a garage at a residence, but was interrupted when the homeowner chased him. The man dropped the bike and fled.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Shopper’s Best Way, 14000 block, 4:34 p.m. May 6. A 54-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested at a motel after assaulting an officer that was attempting to serve her with court papers. She was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

STRANGULATIONS

Cloverdale Rd., 15200 block, 5 p.m. April 27. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the man assaulted the female and grabbed her by the neck. Minor injuries were reported. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man fled the scene but was arrested May 4 and charged with strangulation, false identity to law enforcement, and identity theft.

Kew Gardens Dr., 2300 block, 1:57 a.m. May 1. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when he pushed the woman and grabbed her by the neck. The 28-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged with strangulation.

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 9:45 p.m. May 5. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated when he pushed her down and held her down by her neck. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

Veterans Dr., 14300 block, 4:49 p.m. April 30. A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a male therapist she went to meet at a public park. He drove her home afterward, where the woman reported the assault to a family member. The man is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Arkansas Ave., 1400 block, 12:41 a.m. May 6. A man attempted to abduct a woman as she left her residence. As the woman screamed for help, the man let her go and fled. The man is wanted for attempted abduction and violation of a protective order.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Mary’s Way, May 3. Three men assaulted a male walking home at night from a restaurant. They took his cellphone and cash, then fled.

ARRESTS

Dulcinea Pl., 12600 block, May 2. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a robbery committed with two male accomplices on April 22. He was charged with robbery, assault by mob, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession with intent to distribute over 5 pounds of marijuana.

Westwind Dr., 4000 block, 1:49 a.m. May 3. A naked male was reported breaking an exterior lamppost on the property at a residence. A 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary, indecent exposure, obstruction of justice and destruction of property.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 12:30-1:30 a.m. May 5. A male shattered a front glass window at a business, took tobacco products and fled.

Manassas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dumfries Rd., 10400 block, 2:50 a.m. May 4. A male attempted to enter a pawnshop by smashing an object into a window. He fled empty-handed.

Mathis Ave., 9100 block, 5:07 a.m. May 6. Multiple dirt bikes were stolen from a Suzuki motorcycle dealership entered by force. They loaded the bikes into a work utility van and fled.

Manassas Park

ARREST

Black Hawk Ct., May 6. A man was arrested at his residence after eluding officers when they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. He was charged with felony eluding, driving while license revoked, and failing to stop at a stop sign.