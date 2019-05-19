Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

HAYMARKET AREA

IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Trading Sq., 6500 block, 9:18 a.m. May 6. A woman claiming to be with the FBI approached a woman and her infant child in a parking lot at a discount retail store. The woman spoke briefly with the “agent” in the parking lot, and went into the store. When store security confronted her, a verbal altercation ensued and the woman left without producing the requested law enforcement identification.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 8:30 p.m. March 11. A man robbed a convenience store of cash by force. He was identified April 19, and on May 12, the 33-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with robbery.

ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, May 14. A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was identified as the person that robbed a gas station on Sudley Road on Jan. 12. Already in custody at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Detention Center on an unrelated charge, he was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lomond Dr., 9500 block, 8:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. May 12. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a kitchen window.

Yorkshire Lane, 8500 block, 2 p.m. April 27 to 10:30 a.m. May 11. A residence was entered by force through a bedroom window. Nothing was reported missing.

PRINCE WILLIAM AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF MINOR ARREST

Prince William County area, January 2014 to December 2018. A man sexually assaulted a teenage family acquaintance at multiple residences on multiple occasions. The male teen reported the incidents on May 13 and a 31-year-old Dale City man was arrested the same day and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of forcible sodomy and use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Minnieville Rd. and Alps Dr., April 29. A 23-year-old District man was discovered deceased in the woods. On May 10, police arrested a 28-year-old Northeast D.C. man and charged him with second-degree murder.

ABDUCTION

Cove Landing Dr., 14000 block, 9:42 p.m. May 10. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a physical altercation that escalated when the man brandished a firearm, threatened the woman and prevented her from leaving a residence. On May 11, police arrested the 54-year-old Woodbridge man and charged him with abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault and battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

ROBBERY

Pop Moubry Pl., 4:24 p.m. May 11. Three men robbed a woman at gunpoint at a park, then fled. Police say the incident does not appear random.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St., 3000 block, 8- 9:15 p.m. May 13. A gaming console, controllers and video games were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear window.

Daniel Stuart Sq., 1900 block, 1:29 a.m. May 12. An alarm was activated at a fast-food restaurant. Officers located a front window that had been shattered with a rock. While investigating the incident, another alarm was activated at a business at 14300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, where an attempt was also made to use a brick to smash a window and enter a wireless electronics store.

Gardenview Loop, 1000 block, 10 p.m. May 9. A male was seen standing in the bushes outside an apartment. He reached through the residence window, grabbed a package and fled. A 15-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary, petit larceny, and providing a false identification to police.

Westminister Lane, 14300 block, 12:30 p.m. May 14 to 4 p.m. May 15. A gaming console and laptop were damaged at an apartment. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas

There were no incidents eported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.