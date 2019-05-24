Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

GAINESVILLE AREA

FELONY CHILD ABUSE

Heritage Village Plaza, 7100 block, April 25. A caregiver at a day care struck a 9-month-old baby several times. The child did not sustain injuries. Following a police investigation, a 38-year-old Haymarket woman was arrested May 16, and charged with cruelty to children and assault and battery.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Quail Run Lane area, May 18. A 32-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with rape after he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on May 17 in the Manassas area.

PRINCE WILLIAM AREA

MURDER ARRESTS

Prince William area, May 16. A 24-year-old Twin City, Ga., man was arrested and charged with felony murder, distribution of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act in connection with the fatal overdose of a 25-year-old Haymarket man in 2018. A 32-year-old male accomplice was indicted May 6 and remains incarcerated.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT BY MOB

Graham Park Rd. near Old Triangle Rd. area, May 15. Three females and a male assaulted and robbed a fellow middle school student of her cellphone. A verbal altercation escalated and they struck her numerous times, then grabbed the girl by the neck. Two Dumfries females, both 14, were charged with strong-armed robbery and assault by mob. A Dumfries female, 14, was charged with strangulation and assault by mob, and a 13-year-old Triangle male was charged with assault by mob.

ARREST/SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR

Triangle area, Feb. 21. A man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old female at a residence and fled. The 22-year-old New York man was arrested by New York City Police detectives on May 21 and transferred to Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center where he was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wharf Lane, 3600 block, 2:30 p.m. May 14 to noon May 19. An appliance and power tools were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Bellona Rd., 14300 block, May 19. Two males came to an acquaintance’s residence to fight. They forced him inside his residence, struck him, and damaged property while a third accomplice stood outside. The men fled before police arrived.

Lynn Ct., 1600 block, 3:49 a.m. May 19. When a verbal altercation between a woman and a male acquaintance escalated, the woman struck the man in the face with a bottle, causing a laceration. The woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

STRANGULATION

Lost Canyon Ct., 15000 block, 10:33 p.m. May 21. A 44-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Kelso Ct., 4500 block, 11 p.m. May 19. A 25-year-old Woodbridge woman and a 22-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with robbery after they agreed to meet a man they met through an online app, and later robbed him of cash at knifepoint. The 25-year-old was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Lynn St., 13500 block, 11:21 a.m. May 15. A male entered the residence of a female acquaintance. He assaulted her and took her cellphone. The male was arrested as he attempted to flee through a basement door. The 17-year-old Woodbridge male was charged with robbery, burglary, assault and providing false information to police.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Roeburn Ct., 4200 block, 8:43 p.m. May 18. A man and woman were arguing outside of a residence when a physical fight broke out. An acquaintance retrieved a handgun and fired once into the air to break up the fight. No injuries were reported or property damaged. A 40-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Nanticoke Way, 16500 block, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 21. A second-floor apartment was entered through an unlocked sliding glass door. A gaming console, video games and a safe containing cash were stolen.

Torchlight Dr., 12900 block, April 16. A residential burglary and grand larceny occurred. A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested May 13 and charged with burglary, grand larceny and preventing the summoning of police.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ARREST

Main St., 9300 block, 1:15 a.m. May 19. Officers observed a person outside of Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse acting disorderly. The person was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated. During the booking process, the person kicked an officer and was additionally charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

VEHICLE THEFT

Prince William St., 9000 block, 8 p.m. May 18 to noon May 19. A 2011 burgundy Honda Accord was stolen.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.