Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 9:22 p.m. May 27. An altercation escalated between a woman and a female acquaintance. During the encounter, the acquaintance took out a knife and cut the victim multiple times. The 47-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, possession of controlled substance and unauthorized possession of paraphernalia.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Old Triangle Rd and Fort Henry Ct., 7:33 p.m. May 29. A 16-year-old female was outside with friends when a vehicle approached. One of the passengers in the vehicle fired multiple gunshots toward the group and sped off. The 16-year-old female was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The incident does not appear to be random.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Daisy Ct., 10800 block, 4:41 a.m. May 28. Several people forcefully entered a residence through a rear window. No injuries were reported. A wallet was stolen.

Moore Dr., 10200 block, 11:30 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. May 23. A church was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 10:16 a.m. May 28. During an altercation at an apartment complex that escalated, a man shot a male acquaintance, then fled. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Fuller Heights Rd., 18900 block, 6:30 a.m. May 24. A verbal altercation between a man and a female acquaintance escalated at a residence. A 55-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, domestic assault and battery, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and destruction of property.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Creekview Cir., 12200 block, 12:22 a.m. May 24. A man struck several police officers in an apartment when they attempted to detain him as they investigated for a report of the odor of marijuana. Police arrested a 42-year-old Woodbridge man and charged him with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Hawfinch Ct., 4700 block, 11:15 p.m. May 27. A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after a domestic altercation at a residence. He was charged with abduction and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Fisher Ave., 14100 block, 3:49 p.m. May 27. During a domestic verbal altercation that escalated at a residence, a man retrieved a knife and attempted to cut a woman and a teenager. The man fled.

BRANDISHING

Kendall Dr., 4500 block, 2:46 p.m. May 24. A woman reported she was outside of a residence when a vehicle pulled up in front. The male driver began yelling at her, brandished a firearm, then fled.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Bradford St., 3100 block, 4:23 a.m. May 27. A woman was in a basement area of a residence when a noise was heard on an upper floor. The woman observed a hole in the window and glass on the floor. No injuries were reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 2:13 a.m. May 27. Responding to a call for shots fired, police located multiple shell casings in a restaurant parking lot. No property damage or injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE/BURGLARY

Gunsmith Terr., 15300 block, 8:01 p.m. May 29. An intoxicated, naked man broke into a residence. The 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HIT AND RUN\DWI

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 2:22 a.m. May 26. A male driver traveling at a high speed hit another vehicle, then wrecked his vehicle in the 10000 block, of Dumfries Road. Police arrested a 48-year-old Manassas Park man and charged him with driving while intoxicated, hit and run, possession of marijuana, refusing a breath test, habitual offender operating a vehicle with a revoked license, and aggressive driving.

GRAND LARCENY

Mathis Ave., 9000 block, 12:36 p.m. May 25. A large amount of cash was stolen from a man’s wallet when he left it behind at a laundromat.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Traveller St., 9000 block, 12:30-7 a.m. May 26. Electronics and other property were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.