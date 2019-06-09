Prince William County

DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT

Panther Pride Dr., 3400 block, 6:47 p.m. May 30. A 16-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested at a high school for refusing to leave the school after being told to do so by school staff and officers. When the officer attempted to detain her, she struck the officer multiple times in the upper body. She was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer and trespassing.

ROBBERIES

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 7:05 p.m. June 1. Three males robbed a man of his wallet at gunpoint and fled. During the investigation, a second robbery was reported at a rec center on River Ridge Boulevard, and the suspects matched the description. They robbed a 13-year-old boy of cash and fled. On June 3, two of the males, ages 14 and 16, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with robbery.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Clatterbuck Loop, 14100 block, 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. May 31. Jewelry, documents and cash were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear window.

MANASSAS AREA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Coverstone Dr., 10900 block, 7:56 a.m. May 28. A man was located inside a running vehicle, asleep behind the wheel, with an unrestrained 3-year-old child asleep in the back seat. The car was still in gear. The 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with child neglect, driving while intoxicated, and violation of learner’s permit.

ASSAULT

Gateshead Lane, 7700 block, June 4. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. The man struck, strangled, and bit the female. She was able to escape and was treated for minor injuries. The 36-year-old Manassas man was arrested on June 5 and charged with abduction, strangulation, domestic assault and assault.

ROBBERY/BURGLARY ARRESTS

Daisy Ct., 10800 block, 4:41 a.m. May 28. Three males entered a residence by force, stole a wallet and fled. On May 30, a 17-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary with intent to commit robbery and use of firearm in commission of felony. On May 31, an 18-year-old of no fixed address was arrested and charged with armed robbery and use of firearm in commission of felony, and a 17-year-old Manassas Park male was arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary with intent to commit robbery and use of firearm in commission of felony.

GRAND LARCENY ARREST

Craggan Lane and Girvan Court, May 16-21. Multiple homeowners reported thefts of delivered packages that included housewares, toys, jewelry and electronics. A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested May 30 and charged with grand larceny. A search of her residence resulted in the recovery of a number of the stolen items.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shallow Creek Loop, 9900 block, 7 p.m. May 30 to 8:18 p.m. June 5. A television and home goods were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Orlando Rd., 13800 block, noon May 10 to 8 a.m. May 31. A residence was entered by force, rummaged through, and had significant property damage. Nothing was reported missing.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Queen Dr., 19000 block, noon May 21 to 11:59 p.m. May 27. A man entered a residence by force and took cash and rare coins. An unattached shed was also entered by force and lawn equipment was stolen. Police say the lawn equipment was sold to a pawnshop.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 5:31 a.m. May 24. A verbal altercation at an apartment escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. The man kicked and punched the woman. Both sustained minor injuries. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 9:33 p.m. June 4. A group of adults were arguing with a man sitting outside of a business and when the altercation escalated, the group assaulted the man and fled.

Redbud Ct., 1300 block, 9:13 a.m. June 3. A 15-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested after an altercation escalated with a male acquaintance and she struck him several times in the face with a stick. She was charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Query Lane, 13200 block, 7 a.m. June 4. A man prevented a male family member from leaving a residence during an argument that escalated. He struck the family member with a skateboard. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault.

BRANDISHING ARREST

Morrison Ct., 14100 block, 11:43 p.m. Nov. 4. A man and a female acquaintance had a verbal altercation that escalated. He then pointed a handgun at her and fled. On May 29, he was arrested in Warren County, Ky., where he will remain until he is extradited back to Prince William County. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and brandishing of a firearm.

ROBBERIES

Cloverdale Rd. and Dorian Dr., 9:37 p.m. May 29. Two males accosted a 17-year-old male pedestrian, engaged him in conversation, knocked him to the ground and kicked him. When a bystander in a vehicle stopped to intervene, the males fled with the boy’s backpack containing an iPad, keys and jewelry.

Prince William Pkwy., 2600 block, 7 p.m. March 30. A man assaulted and robbed a male acquaintance of his wallet and jewelry. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in Fairfax County on May 28 and charged with robbery.

ARREST

Marquis Pl., 3900 block, 12:01 p.m. June 5. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he contacted authorities with a false report of a shooting inside the home and claimed that someone was hurt. He was charged with grand larceny, obstruction of justice, and falsely summoning the police.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lockleven Lane, 8 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. June 4. A residence was entered, possibly through an unlocked basement door. Nothing was reported missing.

ANIMAL CARE CASE

Center St., 9000 block, May 15. Following a tip, police seized 25 dogs from a local pet shop after an inspection of the business revealed numerous puppies were being held in inadequate condition. A 39-year-old Annandale man and a 28-year-old Manassas man were each cited for inadequate care and released on summonses. The dogs will remain at the Manassas Animal Adoption Center until the investigation is complete.

