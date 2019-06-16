Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 11:50 a.m. June 4. Two men inside an apartment were looking at a newly purchased firearm, when one of the men accidentally shot himself in the foot. The round traveled into an occupied apartment below. An 18-year-old Suitland man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence. An 18-year-old Dumfries man was arrested on June 5 and charged with reckless handling, possession of marijuana, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fraley Blvd., 17700 block, 10:25 p.m. June 10. A man driving a dark-colored pickup truck entered a gated lot at a towing and tire business, then began loading tires into his truck, and fled. On June 12, police were alerted when the man attempted to sell the stolen tires at another tire business. He fled, drove through a red light at Woodside Drive and Jefferson Davis Highway, and caused a crash, then fled on foot. The 61-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary, larceny with intent to sell, false identity to law enforcement and two counts of hit and run.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sour Gum Ct., 12200 block, 6:08 p.m. June 11. A man banged loudly on the door of a 71-year-old male acquaintance, then entered the homeowner’s residence without permission. He pushed past the homeowner and walked aggressively toward a 65-year-old woman inside. The homeowner was assaulted as he escorted the acquaintance out of the residence. The 48-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, burglary and trespassing.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/GANG PARTICIPATION ARREST

Lariat Lane, 10500 block, April 26. A woman was forced into a wooded area by a male acquaintance on two different occasions and assaulted by members of the street gang Mara Salvatrucha. A 27-year-old Alexandria man was arrested in Alexandria on June 4 and charged with abduction, malicious wounding, assault by mob and gang participation. A second suspect has been identified but not yet located.

ABDUCTION

Rokeby Dr., 7300 block, 7:20 p.m. June 8. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence. The 52-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, August 2018 to June 2019. An employee at an independent living facility entered the living quarters of several residents and took personal items. The 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested on June 6 and charged with four counts of grand larceny and two counts of burglary.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARRESTS

Woodbridge area, June 5. A 36-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a residence on more than one occasion between March and June. He was charged with three counts each of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties by custodian.

Woodbridge area, June 6. A 14-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection with the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl between January and June.

INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN ARREST

Glendale Rd., 4200 block, May 29. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after multiple images of suspected child pornography were located on an electronic device. He was charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography: 2nd or subsequent offense.

ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Opitz Blvd., 4:02 p.m. June 10. Police responded to a medical center to investigate a disorderly person in a hospital room. The disorderly woman bit an officer that tried to detain her. The 80-year-old Springfield woman was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Minnieville Rd. and Statler Dr., 5:44 p.m. June 4. A woman was arrested after she left an 8-year-old boy unattended and he was discovered by a citizen running in the eastbound lanes of Minnieville Road. The child was not injured. The 22-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with child endangerment.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 5:04 p.m. June 12. A man exposed himself in a food court area at a mall, then fled. The 67-year-old Lorton man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

ROBBERY

Tyler Cir., 15400 block, 11:13 p.m. June 8. A man arrived home to find a male acquaintance inside his apartment without permission. The acquaintance was in the process of stealing a firearm and a struggle ensued, and escalated outside when a male accomplice joined in. The men fled in a vehicle. Prescription medication and the firearm were stolen. A 21-year-old Odenton man was arrested and charged with burglary to commit larceny, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Kempair Dr., 4800 block, 4 p.m. June 8 to 8 a.m. June 9. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HIT AND RUN WITH INJURIES

Grant Ave. and Byrd Dr., 4:25 p.m. June 8. A female driving a green Nissan Sentra struck a man riding his bicycle. The driver did not stop. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries.

ARREST

7th Regiment Dr., 10000 block, 6:41 p.m. June 13. A man brandished a firearm during a verbal altercation that escalated. The 20-year-old Manassas resident was arrested and charged with brandishing, carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated, intoxicated in public, and underage possession of alcohol.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Coriander Cir., 9000 block, 9 p.m. June 8 to 8:40 a.m. June 9. Two vehicles were rummaged through, and a wallet and loose change were reported stolen. Several fraudulent charges were made with a debit card from the stolen wallet.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.