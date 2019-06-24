Prince William County

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ridgecrest Dr., 15500 block, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 13. Jewelry and computer equipment were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement window.

Ridgecrest Dr., 15500 block, 12:30 p.m. June 13. A resident heard someone enter the home through a sliding-glass door on the main level. The person exited the home shortly after through the front door. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Koman Cir., 11000 block, 3:52 a.m. June 15. A verbal altercation between family members escalated, and a woman stabbed a man several times in the upper body with a knife. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 31-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sharpshooters Ct., 7700 block, 1:36 p.m. June 14. A 25-year-old woman reported seeing a male acquaintance standing in his front window exposing himself, and making obscene gestures while he looked at her. The 78-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Creekview Cir., 12200 block, 10:34 p.m. June 12. A verbal altercation escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. He assaulted the woman, pushed her to the ground and grabbed her neck. The man fled after he pushed a family member that attempted to intervene. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested June 13 and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery and assault.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Jefferies Rd., 14300 block, June 5. A male stabbed a male acquaintance with a knife in the upper body during an argument. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested on June 6 and charged with malicious wounding.

Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 5:59 p.m. June 19. A male customer and a female restaurant employee got into a verbal altercation that escalated. The customer knocked over furniture in the restaurant and struck the employee in the face, then fled. A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on June 20 and charged with malicious wounding, destruction of property and assault.

SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATIONS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 16. A woman at a Latin music club reported she was dancing with an unknown man and he touched her inappropriately multiple times. She left and called police.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, 11:20 a.m. June 18. A woman in a discount retail store reported an unknown man touched her inappropriately. When she confronted him, the man apologized and walked away. He was observed leaving the parking lot in a ligh-color four-door vehicle.

CHILD ABUSE

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 11 a.m. June 15. A woman was arrested at an apartment after a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance escalated. During the argument, the woman threw her cellphone, which struck a 4-year-old boy. She was charged with child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Golden Ct., 14000 block, 10:29 p.m. June 14. Two male juveniles accosted a male pedestrian, assaulted him and rifled through his pockets.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 3900 block, 10:55 p.m. June 14. A man approached a male pedestrian and asked him for money. An accomplice grabbed the pedestrian from behind and the two assaulted the pedestrian, went through his pockets, and attempted to steal his cellphone. The pedestrian escaped, and the two fled.

BRANDISHING

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Potomac Club Pkwy., 7:40 p.m. June 16. During a road rage incident, a man driving a blue SUV brandished a silver handgun and pointed it toward the other driver. The armed man then fled onto Potomac Club Parkway. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bronson Ct., 3300 block, 6:50 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. June 17. A resident arrived home and observed an open bedroom window. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Creekview Cir., 12200 block, 3:24 p.m. June 16. A man attempted to pry open an apartment door but was interrupted and walked away when he realized a resident was inside. No property was reported damaged.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14500 block, 12:15 a.m. June 19. Multiple cellphones and electronic tablets were stolen from a wireless store entered by force through a front door.

Smoketown Rd., 14200 block, 7:55 a.m. June 13. The window of a sandwich shop was shattered. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Coriander Cir., 9000 block, 9 p.m. June 8 to 8:40 a.m. June 9. A wallet and change were among property stolen from two vehicles. A man’s stolen debit card was used to make fraudulent purchases.

Manassas Park

