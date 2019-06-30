Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

GAINESVILLE AREA

VANDALISM/POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

Clatterbuck Loop, 9 p.m. June 19 to 10 a.m. June 20. A swastika was spray-painted on the concrete ground at a community pool. An investigation is ongoing. The drawing did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Manassas area, June 24. A man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female family member. The 74-year-old Manassas man was arrested June 25 and charged with carnal knowledge.

ABDUCTION AND ASSAULT

Margate Ct., 7500 block, 10:37 p.m. June 25. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument and prevented her from leaving an apartment. The 40-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Stream Walk Lane, 7700 block, 3:59 p.m. June 20. A 33-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he fled the scene of a domestic dispute in a parking lot and robbed a person of a bicycle at knifepoint as he fled. He was charged with robbery and possession of burglary tools.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Leland Rd., 8300 block, 8:34 p.m. June 25. A homeowner entered his residence and encountered an unknown man inside. The homeowner fled and called police. The man, who had entered the residence by force through a rear sliding-glass door fled empty-handed.

NOKESVILLE AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Carriage Ford Rd., 12900 block, 10 p.m. June 25. An SUV was reported in the area. The person inside the vehicle shot a long gun multiple times, and the vehicle sped off. Police located shell casings but no injuries or property damage was reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 11:49 p.m. June 21. Two men got into an argument that escalated with a man at a mobile home park. The men struck the man with an object on the head and body, then walked away. The injured man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Yosocomico Lane, 2700 block, 8:20 p.m. June 22. A man struck two female acquaintances multiple times during an argument and caused a laceration to one of their faces. The 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

ARREST

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, June 20. A 35-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after an investigation into ongoing domestic assault that reportedly occurred between April and June 1. He was charged with abduction, strangulation and three counts of assault and battery.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Route 1 near Featherstone Rd., 10:06 p.m. June 21. A man was shot in the chest during a road rage incident. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Randall Dr., 14100 block, 2:16 a.m. June 23. A man got into a verbal altercation with a homeowner at a residence, then left. The man came back later with a handgun, forced his way in through the rear basement door, and confronted residents. They disarmed the 24-year-old Woodbridge man, who was arrested and charged with burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.