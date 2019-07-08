Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

ROBBERY

Vantage Point Ct., 12000 block, 12:14 a.m. July 5. A strong-armed robbery was reported. Earlier in the day, a 16-year-old male made arrangements to purchase marijuana from a male acquaintance. The acquaintance arrived in a red pickup truck with an unknown male driver. Once the juvenile gave cash to the acquaintance, he was partially pulled into the vehicle and assaulted. The 16-year-old fell from the truck as it sped off. Minor injuries were reported.

DUMFRIES AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Possum Point Rd. area, 7:50 p.m. July 3. A man and a female acquaintance in a vehicle got into an argument that escalated. The man assaulted the woman several times and would not allow her to exit the vehicle. The 32-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Gilder Way, 2900 block, 8:32 p.m. June 26. A woman reported a June 21 altercation with male family member who assaulted her at a residence and prevented her from leaving. The man fled, and is wanted for abduction and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Panther Pride Dr., 3100 block, 4-10 p.m. June 26. An attempt was made to enter an elementary school.

TRIANGLE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Kerill Rd., 18700 block, July 4. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man followed her into a closet and would not allow the woman to exit. The man broke a picture frame and threatened the woman with a piece of glass from the frame. Minor injuries were reported. The 31-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MURDER INVESTIGATION

Featherstone and Blackburn roads, 10:25 a.m. June 22. Two Woodbridge men, 39 and 40, were discovered deceased in a wooded area behind a business. It was determined the men had been shot. An investigation is ongoing.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Guilford Lane, 4100 block, 8:36 a.m. June 30. A man struck a male acquaintance multiple times in the upper body when an argument escalated, then stabbed him in the back. The acquaintance escaped and called police. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. A 26-year-old female resident was also arrested when she attempted to help the man and impeded the investigation. She was charged with obstruction of justice.

Kerrydale Rd., July 4. A 32-year-old woman met with a male acquaintance. The acquaintance punched the woman in the head multiple times, then fled in a vehicle.

Tazanari Way, 13100 block, July 2. A woman struck a male acquaintance in the face with a beer bottle during an argument. Minor injuries were reported. The 37-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Bay Vista Dr., 14100 block, 8:20 a.m. July 4. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. He blocked her from exiting an apartment and grabbed her when she attempted to leave through a window. Minor injuries were reported. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Nellings Pl., 11500 block, 1:30 p.m. June 30. A 29-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, destruction of property and possession of marijuana.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14700 block, 8:27 a.m. July 1. A 49-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested at a transit center and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and trespassing.

Stevens Rd., 1900 block, 11:20 p.m. June 29. Police investigating an initial report of an assault encountered a group of disorderly individuals. A man was asked to leave but he refused, and struck an officer in the upper body. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Powells Creek Blvd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 12:05 a.m. June 29. A man and a woman driving in a vehicle got into a verbal altercation that escalated. They both exited the vehicle and the man fired a handgun multiple times in the air. The woman fled in the vehicle, and the man fled on foot. No injuries were reported or property damaged.

ROBBERIES

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 2:45 p.m. June 30. A man attempted to steal merchandise at a retail store, but then a loss prevention officer confronted him. The man resisted, dropped the items and walked out of the store. Outside, the man took a pistol out of his backpack, reentered the store, brandished the pistol toward the officer, then grabbed the merchandise and fled.

Worth Ave., 14000 block, 11:50 p.m. June 30. Three males entered a discount retail store, took merchandise and attempted to exit the business without paying. When confronted, the males assaulted a loss prevention officer and the store manager, then fled with the merchandise. Officers recovered the stolen merchandise while searching the area.

ARREST

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 1:54 a.m. June 29. A 15-year-old Alexandria male was taken into custody by Alexandria police in connection with a series of convenience store robberies in Woodbridge and Manassas. He was charged as a juvenile with two counts of armed robbery. An investigation to identify accomplices is ongoing.

SHOOTINGS INTO OCCUPIED DWELLINGS

Anne Brooke Ct., 17000 block, 1 a.m. July 4. A homeowner heard loud popping noises, thought to be fireworks. Later in the morning, the resident located a shattered back window and a bullet lodged into an interior wall. No injuries were reported.

Fox Lair Dr., 3000 block, 11:30 p.m. July 3. Gunshots were heard in the area. Police determined an occupied apartment and four unoccupied vehicles were struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were located. No injuries were reported.

VANDALISM/POSSIBLE HATE ACTIVITY

Baxter St., 13400 block, midnight June 26 to midnight July 3. Church officials reported two of their vans, parked in a rear church lot, had hate speech carved into them.

DESTRUCTION OF SCHOOL PROPERTY

Neabsco Mills Rd., 15200 block, 9 a.m. June 26. A vehicle drove onto the grass outside of a high school and struck benches surrounding a 9/11 memorial at the school. No injuries or additional property damage was reported.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.