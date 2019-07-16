Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ABDUCTION AND ASSAULT

Logmill Rd., 4500 block, 2:40 a.m. July 10. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated. He prevented her from leaving a residence, assaulted her and grabbed her around the neck, choking her. The woman sustained minor injuries. Police are searching for a 34-year-old Gainesville man.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Shoppers Sq., 8200 block, 10:30 p.m. July 6. A man went to meet a female acquaintance in a parking lot at a fast-food restaurant. He got into a verbal altercation with a group of men who punched and struck him multiple times, hit him with a blunt metal object and threatened him with knives. On July 8, three Manassas men, ages 19, 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and assault by mob.

FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Shallow Creek Loop, 9900 block, 3:54 p.m. July 8. A 23-year-old Manassas woman was arrested after a photo posted on social media showed her holding a knife against a child’s head with a threatening message to a male acquaintance. The woman was charged with child endangerment.

ARREST

Blackstone Rd., 9400 block, 12:50 p.m. July 10. A 16-year-old girl was arrested at a residence when police attempted to serve her with a detention order for violating probation. She hid in a closet then resisted arrest, kicked and spat on officers and kicked the door in the police cruiser. The girl was charged as a juvenile with three counts of assault and battery on law enforcement officers and obstruction of justice.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Woodbridge area, July 3. A 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl sometime between June 1 and 26. He was charged with indecent liberties of a child by a custodian and object sexual penetration.

FELONY CHILD ABUSE

Richmond Ave., 1900 block, July 5. A man assaulted an 18-month-old girl that he was supposed to be caring for. When a caregiver observed bruises on the girl’s face, she called the mother. The baby was taken to a hospital and treated. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on July 8 and charged with felony child abuse.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Daniel Stuart Sq., 1900 block, 1:30 a.m. July 10. Police observed a man asleep in his vehicle in a parking lot. They woke him and determined he was intoxicated. As they attempted to arrest the man, he actively resisted, spat on and kicked an officer. A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Bronson Ct., 3300 block, 10 p.m. July 9 to 2:06 p.m. July 10. Someone shot a gun into an occupied apartment during the evening of July 9. In the morning, a resident discovered a bullet hole in the kitchen area. During the investigation, police learned that two vehicles nearby on Brickwood Court had also been struck by bullets at 9:48 p.m. July 9. No injuries were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Knoll Dr., 4500 block, 4:31 p.m. July 8. Jewelry, cash and a small lockbox were stolen from a residence entered through a rear sliding glass door.

Manassas

This was among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

Diane Ct., 8600 block, 5:28 a.m. July 10. A 17-year-old male had been shot and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.