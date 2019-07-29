Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

HOMICIDE

Buell Ct. and Old Triangle Rd., 9:43 p.m. July 20. An altercation escalated, and a man was shot. A 32-year-old Louisa man died.

SHOOTING INTO A DWELLING

Sea Lawn Pl., 16800 block, 9:45 p.m. July 21. A homeowner reported finding a stray bullet lodged in the front door of the residence. No injuries were reported or property damaged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 24. Prescription medication was stolen from a motel room.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ASSAULT/INDECENT EXPOSURE

Promenade Commons St., 14000 block, 5:05 p.m. July 8. A woman assaulted a female restaurant employee, exposed herself to the employee, and pushed the employee into a wall multiple times. The woman exposed herself to other patrons and left. The 43-year-old Bristow woman was arrested July 16 in Fairfax County and charged with assault and battery and indecent exposure.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Crooked Oaks Ct., 8000 block, 5 p.m. July 18 to 5:15 p.m. July 23. Jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear window.

HAYMARKET AREA

ARREST

Walkerton Ct., 5300 block, July 15. A 19-year-old Haymarket man was arrested in connection with a strong armed robbery in Bristow on July 5 where a male was struck multiple times in the head, robbed of cash, then dropped out of a pickup truck. He was charged with robbery and malicious wounding.

MANASSAS AREA

STRANGULATION

Lomond Dr., 9800 block, 8:50 p.m. July 20. A verbal altercation between a man and a female acquaintance escalated. He assaulted the woman, strangled her, and grabbed her cellphone when she dialed 911. The 25-year-old District man was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Shiloh Ct., 10100 block, 7-9 a.m. July 24. A residence was entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

Virginia Meadows Dr., 8700 block, 9:58 p.m. July 20. A masked man entered a maintenance business through an unlocked front door. He took a locked container of cash and fled.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Joplin and Park Headquarters roads, 1:59 a.m. July 21. Police located a vehicle in a ditch with a 9-year-old boy inside unharmed and a woman standing in the roadway nearby. The 26-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, public intoxication, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Melrose Ave., 3500 block, 8 a.m. July 18 to 9 a.m. July 21. Jewelry, clothing, cash, electronics, several firearms and other property were stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 12:41 p.m. July 20. A wireless electronics employee was working on a customer’s cellphone when he came across images of alleged child pornography. A manager contacted police, and a 46-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Crag Mews Dr., 3500 block, July 18. A man was arrested when he robbed and shot at three people after an arranged marijuana purchase went bad. The 18-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Merchant Plaza, 4200 block, 3:28 a.m. July 20. A man assaulted a female acquaintance with a bat during an altercation, then broke her cellphone while she tried to contact police. The woman reported multiple injuries.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 15600 block, 9 p.m. July 18. A tow-truck driver attempted to repossess a vehicle occupied by a woman, two children and a dog. The car owner was at a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran outside. The tow truck struck the car owner (causing no injuries) and when the car owner opened the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the driver punched him in the face. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit and run.

SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, July 23. While working at a restaurant, a female employee was forced into a closet and sexually assaulted by her boss. The woman escaped and fled to a police station.

Soaring Cir., 3300 block, 10:32 a.m. July 21. A woman was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance while she was sleeping. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Eastham Ct., 12900 block, 9:47 a.m. July 20. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. He threatened the woman with a knife, prevented her from leaving a residence, assaulted the woman and destroyed the woman’s personal items. The 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery and destruction of property.

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT

Morrison Ct., 14100 block, 9:11 p.m. July 20. A man assaulted a female family member during a verbal altercation and grabbed her by the neck. The 49-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Featherstone Rd., 7:25 p.m. July 20. A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.

Rowser Dr., 5500 block, 12:43 a.m. July 19. During an argument between a man and a female acquaintance, the man assaulted the woman and struggled with officers that attempted to speak with him. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery.

BRANDISHING

Arizona Ave., 14700 block, 9:48 p.m. July 21. A man was arrested after a domestic dispute with a female acquaintance when he threatened her with a firearm. The 28-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with brandishing a firearm.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS

Bayside Ave., 8:41 p.m. July 22. Several males surrounded a vehicle in a parking lot when shots were fired. The group scattered. Officers determined that a bullet struck an occupied apartment nearby. No injuries were reported or additional property damaged.

River Ridge Blvd. and Powells Creek Blvd., 11:51 p.m. July 19. Officers investigated a call for shots fired. Shell casings were located, but no injuries were reported or property damaged.

ROBBERIES

Ewells Mill Way and Spriggs Rd., 1:50 p.m. July 22. A 15-year-old male was walking home when a driver in a Toyota Camry pulled up to him, exited the vehicle, and pushed the boy down, then took the boy’s backpack and sped off.

Glendale Rd. and Gustus Dr., 6:25 a.m. July 21. A man and a woman were walking when they were approached by a driver in a Nissan sedan. A male brandishing a handgun got out of the vehicle, took property from the pair, then sped off.

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 3:31 p.m. July 22. A woman agreed to meet a female acquaintance at an apartment complex to conduct a narcotics transaction. The woman arrived in a vehicle with an accomplice. They assaulted the female, took her cash and attempted to drive away with the female partially hanging outside the vehicle. A 20-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with robbery, abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony. The accomplice has not yet been located.

ARRESTS

Bellona Rd., 14300 block, May 20. A malicious wounding occurred. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested July 11. Two male accomplices, 30 and 29, both of Woodbridge, were arrested on May 29 and June 16, respectively. All were charged with aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering with intent to assault, and destruction of property.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Bridge Rd., 3200 block, 9:02 a.m. July 14. A 49-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he was observed with his pants down and exposing himself in a wooded area between several businesses. He was charged with indecent exposure.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Antietam Rd., 12000 block, 6:55 p.m. July 22. Several males climbed on top of a roof at an elementary school and entered the building through a door on the roof. A summer camp counselor who was in the building at the time confronted them, and the males fled. Nothing was reported missing.

Cordelia Ct., 13000 block, 10 p.m. July 17 to 5 a.m. July 18. An attempt was made to enter a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3500 block, 5 p.m. July 17 to noon July 19. A watch was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Indiana Ave., 1400 block, 2 p.m. July 20 to 6:30 p.m. July 21. A shed at a residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.