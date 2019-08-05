Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Braemar Village Plaza, 12700 block, 6:28 a.m. July 25. A 52-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he touched a 16-year-old female employee inappropriately. He was charged with sexual battery.

DUMFRIES AREA

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3300 block, 12:35 p.m. July 22. A man struck a female acquaintance during an altercation and grabbed her by the neck. Minor injuries were reported. During the investigation, the female reported two similar incidents in the past year. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, two counts of abduction and three counts of domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 11:17 p.m. July 27. A man punched a male acquaintance in the face several times during a verbal altercation that escalated. The acquaintance was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Mine Rd., 17600 block, 5:43 a.m. July 30. A man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man struck the woman in the upper body, and the woman retrieved a knife and stabbed him in the arm. Both were arrested. The 25-year-old Dumfries woman was charged with malicious wounding. The 25-year-old District man was charged with domestic assault and battery.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Dumfries Rd., 6:30 p.m. July 30. A 40-year-old man assaulted and attempted to steal cash from a male acquaintance during an argument.

ARREST

Graham Park Rd., 3900 block, April 18. A man struck an acquaintance in the face several times at a market, causing the man to lose consciousness. The 31-year-old Dumfries man was arrested July 26 and charged with malicious wounding.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARREST

Logmill Rd., 4500 block, July 10. A 34-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chelmsford Dr., 13900 block, 9:30 p.m. July 30 to 5:30 a.m. July 31. A purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage attached to a residence. Police received multiple reports of other unlocked vehicles in the area that were broken into, and cash was missing.

Pageland Lane, 5500 block, 6:30 p.m. July 24 to 9:40 a.m. July 25. Prescription medication was stolen from a residence entered through the garage and an unlocked side door.

Snickersville Dr., 14100 block, midnight July 15 to 10:50 p.m. July 25. Jewelry and a computer were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERY

Golden Leaf Cir., 11300 block, 11:30 a.m. July 31. A woman wearing a pink shirt and pink pants accosted a woman outside of a residence and demanded cash. When the victim refused, the woman in pink threatened the woman and her family.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Monitor Ct., 7600 block, 4:46 p.m. July 27. A man exposed himself to a 15-year-old female at a swim and racket club. The man was not located.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, 9:40 to 10:57 p.m. July 25. An attempt was made to enter a tractor supply center.

Creek Ford Terr., 11200 block, 4 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29. Several homes being built were entered by force. Damage was reported to both the interior and exterior. Nothing was reported missing.

Donegan Dr., 7700 block, 4:11 a.m. July 29. A masked man was observed on video surveillance entering a bank. The man entered by force through a side window, took a computer monitor and fled.

Sudley Rd., 7200 block, 4:21 a.m. July 26. Cash was stolen from an automotive oil change shop entered by force through a side window.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Woodbridge area, July 29. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. He was charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

ROBBERY/ASSAULT

Reardon Lane, 5600 block, 9:20 p.m. July 20. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man assaulted a female acquaintance during a verbal altercation, knocked her off a chair, then stepped on her cellphone to prevent the woman from calling police. The man fled.

UNLAWFUL WOUNDING

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, July 24. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with an assault of a woman in a vehicle on Shoppers Best Way, July 20 that resulted in significant injuries reported. He was charged with unlawful wounding and possession of marijuana.

CHILD NEGLECT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 4 p.m. July 29. A 34-year-old Stafford woman was arrested after she was found passed out on the floor at a residence with her two children, ages 1 and 6, in the home. Narcotics were found in her possession. She was charged with two counts of child neglect and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Carson Dr., 3500 block, 11:49 a.m. July 27. As police interviewed a man, he exposed himself to officers twice. The 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and possession of marijuana.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14700 block, 4:20 p.m. July 31. A nude man was observed sitting on a bench at a transit terminal. The 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.