Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

STABBING

Toms River Loop and Allen Dent Rd., 8 p.m. Aug. 7. Two males were involved in a verbal altercation with a man. One of the attackers stabbed the man several times in the upper body, and they fled. The injured man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This incident was not random, according to police.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrley Dr., 2800 block, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 5. Police investigated an alarm activation at a residence. Nothing was reported missing, but police discovered an unlocked window and a rear porch door had been damaged.

Fledgling Cir., 300 block, 7:55 a.m. Aug. 1. A homeowner reported their garage door at the residence was found open. No entry was made into the residence, and nothing was reported missing.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Roxborough Loop, 8500 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 1. A masked man entered a residence by force through a second-floor balcony door. He was interrupted when he encountered a resident inside the home, and fled with cash. Surveillance video captured the man entering a black Chrysler sedan with two accomplices.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Promenade Commons St., 14000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 4 to 12:30 a.m. Aug. 5. A man assaulted another man at a bar. The attacker struck the man in the face with a glass, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The attacker fled, and the injured man was treated for serious facial injuries.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Wellington Rd., 8700 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 3. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. He assaulted the woman and prevented her from leaving the residence. The 33-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Aug. 4. A 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl at a residence between April 30 and May 4. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

THROWING MISSILES AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Hoadly and Dumfries roads, 8:23 a.m. Aug. 2. During an argument that escalated, a man drove his vehicle aggressively toward a male acquaintance, threw a hammer at the acquaintance’s vehicle, and struck the acquaintance’s vehicle with a different hammer. When the acquaintance attempted to drive away, the man tried to force him off the road. On Aug. 3, a 37-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with aggressive driving, throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, and destruction of property.

ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ray Lane, 12700 block, 11:56 p.m. Aug. 1. A female restaurant employee got into a verbal altercation with her manager over suspected narcotics possession and was escorted out of the restaurant. When an officer spotted her nearby, she resisted arrest and attempted to bite the officer. The 32-year-old District woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, and obstruction of justice. At the detention center, she was found in possession of additional suspected narcotics, and a charge of possession of a chemical compound by a prisoner was added.

ROBBERIES

Napa Dr., 13900 block, 11:27 a.m. Aug. 5. A male and an accomplice in a vehicle met with an acquaintance to sell marijuana. Instead of the expected drug transaction, the acquaintance was sprayed with pepper spray and the two took his cash and fled. A 16-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with robbery.

Three Otters Pl., 15500 block, 10 p.m. July 28. A man made arrangements to meet a woman at a residence using the mobile app “Happn”. When the man arrived at the residence, an unknown man threatened him with a handgun and demanded cash. He took the man’s wallet and fled in an older white U-Haul pickup truck. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Ford Rd., 10500 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 1. Church staff reported audio/visual equipment, a laptop computer and a television had been stolen sometime between midnight July 24 and midnight July 25. The church was entered through a rear door by force and had been rummaged through.

Colton Lane, 7400 block, noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Two video gaming systems and various shoes were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 4. A resident saw a man exiting her apartment through a window. He stole cash from the residence, which was entered through the unlocked bedroom window.

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 3 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window.

Robertson Dr., 11500 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 5 to 7:20 a.m. Aug. 6. Cash and property were stolen from a wine wholesale and import business entered by force through a side window.

Shallow Creek Loop, 9900 block, 8:11 a.m.-8:53 p.m. Aug. 7. Jewelry, shoes and cash were stolen from an apartment entered by force through a bedroom window.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 3. A masked male was observed in front of a business entered by force, then fled when police arrived. A 17-year-old Manassas area male, was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Sudley Rd., 8500 block, 10:52 p.m. Aug. 3. A drive-thru window at a pharmacy was broken. Multiple iPads were stolen.

Thurston Lane, 7500 block, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a front door.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Mainsail Cove, 3700 block, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5. A residence was entered through a front door while occupants were inside the home. They took cash and fled.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

STABBING

Woodway Pl., 4600 block, 3:44 a.m. Aug. 2. A man and a male acquaintance were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in the acquaintance being cut in the abdomen. The man fled and the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

ASSAULT

William Bayliss Ct., 15600 block, 1:07 p.m.. Aug. 2. Investigating a domestic dispute, a woman struck an officer in the back, and also used a door to strike an officer’s leg. The woman actively resisted being detained and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. The 44-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

ARREST

Reardon Lane, 5600 block, July 30. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for a robbery and domestic assault that occurred at a residence on July 29. He was charged with robbery, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and domestic assault.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Wood Hollow Dr., 12700 block, 11:47 p.m. July 30. A man exposed himself while walking around an apartment complex, making obscene gestures. He fled a short time later.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Candlewood Ct., 14700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 5. A homeowner reported cash was stolen from their residence entered by force through a front window sometime between 8 p.m. July 26 to 10 a.m. July 27. The incident was previously reported as vandalism, but the owner recently discovered the missing cash.

Cressida Pl., 3900 block, 6:30-6:45 a.m. Aug. 6. A safe containing cash and other property were stolen from a residence entered by force through a front door.

Devil Lane, 1600 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 1 to 9:40 a.m. Aug. 5. Jewelry, iPhones, a camera, a laptop, personal documents and cash were stolen from a residence entered through a rear window.

Fullerton Rd., 14300 block, 2:40 a.m. Aug. 6. A man was captured on video surveillance entering a residence by force though a bedroom window. Police observed damage to the interior as well, but nothing was immediately reported stolen.

Kempair Ct., 4800 block, 12:04 a.m. Aug. 6. Two men were captured on video surveillance entering an unlocked shed at a residence, and one of them attempted to enter the residence. The men fled empty-handed and did not make entry into the home.

Manassas

This was among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 5. Police located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition. Police report this appears to be an isolated incident.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.