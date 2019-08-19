Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fort Pickens Ct., 2200 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12 to 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a rear sliding-glass door which was found ajar. Nothing was reported missing.

HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT

Youngs Dr., 2700 block, 9:31 p.m. Aug. 11. A man and a 15-year-old male were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. When a female family member attempted to intervene, the man assaulted her too. The 38-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with two counts of strangulation, domestic assault and battery, assault, and obstruction of justice.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL BATTERIES

Balls Ford Rd., 10400 block, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 15. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated at a hotel. The man grabbed the woman by the neck, pushed her and sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to contact a family member who contacted police. The man fled.

Portsmouth Rd., 10400 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 8. A 32-year-old Manassas man was arrested at a convenience store after he touched a woman inappropriately. He was charged with sexual battery.

COMMERCIAL SEX ARRESTS

Manassas area, Aug. 8. The Special Investigations Bureau conducted a commercial sex operation at a hotel through online advertising and social media to solicit commercial sex. As a result of the investigation multiple males were identified and charged with offenses relating to the solicitation of commercial sex including three Manassas men, 19, 40, and 48, a Centreville man, 21, a Winchester man, 43, a Gainesville man, 55, a Bristow man, 35, a Mineral man, 45, and a Chantilly man, 26. All were charged with frequenting a bawdy place and solicitation of prostitution.

ARREST

Manassas area, Aug. 8. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary Oct. 1, 2018 on Ashton Avenue. He was charged with grand larceny, burglary, entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of forgery and two counts of credit card larceny.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Manassas area, Aug. 14. A 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with burglary for entering an apartment Aug. 4 on Peakwood Court and stealing cash.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION

Walsh Way, 4300 block, 7:22 p.m. Aug. 11. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. He grabbed the woman, pushed her into his vehicle, assaulted her, and would not allow her to exit. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Forestdale Ave., 3500 block, noon Aug. 2. A man and a woman were involved in an argument that escalated. The woman cut the man who sustained deep cuts and lacerations to his face. The 36-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Berlin Ct., 3200 block, 5:07 a.m. Aug. 13. A verbal altercation escalated between a woman and a 16-year-old female. The girl struck the woman and appeared to be under the influence. When officers attempted to detain the girl, she punched an officer and kicked another. The 16-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged with two counts assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication.

ROBBERIES

Horizon Ct., 2000 block, 8:57 p.m. Aug. 10. Three men at an apartment complex accosted a male pedestrian. One of them pressed something believed to be a gun against his body then struck the pedestrian in the head, took his wallet and fled.

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 8. Two men attempted to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise, but an employee confronted them. One of the men waved a knife toward the employee, and they fled empty-handed in a vehicle parked behind the store.

BRANDISHING

Potomac Town Pl., 15000 block, 2:46 a.m. Aug. 12. A man confronted a female acquaintance who was with another male in a town center parking lot. The man brandished a firearm and held it in the air. No injuries were reported. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing.

SHOOTINGS INTO OCCUPIED DWELLINGS

Cloverdale Rd., 15100 block, 4:40 a.m. Aug. 10. A resident was in her basement when she heard gunshots on an upper floor and discovered shattered glass on the patio door. Police say the incident was possibly connected to an unrelated occurrence in another jurisdiction. No injuries were reported.

Quate Lane, 13300 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 12. Homeowners were asleep in their residence when they awoke to the sound of a crashing noise inside the residence. Two bullet holes were located in an interior room. Investigators located a second home in the neighborhood that was struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

ARRESTS

Eastham Ct. area, Aug. 14. A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault, battery and abduction that occurred on July 20 at a residence. He was charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Woodbridge area, Aug. 13. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man turned himself in to police in connection with an April 22 armed robbery and assault at a hotel. A second accomplice was arrested in May outside his Woodbridge residence. Both men were charged with robbery, assault by mob and conspiracy to commit robbery. A third accomplice has not been located.

Woodbridge area, Aug. 12. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he attempted to sell items he had stolen during a burglary Aug. 6 on Cressida Place. He was charged with burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lost Canyon Ct., 15000 block, midnight Aug. 3 to 7:39 p.m. Aug. 9. Jewelry was stolen from an apartment that may have been entered through the front door.

Summit School Rd., 13000 block, noon Aug. 9. A 25-year-old female employee was arrested after she was captured on video at a health-care business taking personnel paperwork out of a secured area. Police were called later that day when the paperwork turned up missing. The Woodbridge woman was charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Manassas

The following incident was reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

SHOOTING

Liberia Ave., 8600 block, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 12. Police on patrol were approached by a man suffering from suspected multiple gunshots. The injured man was taken to a hospital and treated for serious but not-life-threatening injuries. Police have two adults and a juvenile in custody.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.