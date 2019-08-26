Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Coronation Lane, 8500 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 17 to 11:52 p.m. Aug. 18. A homeowner returned to his residence, found the front door unlocked, and numerous items including a television and gaming console were missing.

DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 19. During an altercation with two unknown men at a hotel, a Woodbridge man was shot in the arm. Police report the incident does not appear to be random.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saltwater Dr., 4800 block, 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 14. A bank card and a firearm were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door. Three Dumfries males, 15, 16, and 17, and a Woodbridge male, 16, were arrested Aug. 15 and charged with burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The stolen firearm was recovered.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Caribbean Ct., 5600 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 8 to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 9. A residence was entered through a basement window and rummaged through. Clothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flatbush Ct., 8800 block, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15. A dirt bike and mountain bike were stolen from an attached garage at a residence. Entry was not made into the main residence.

Manassas area, Aug. 16. A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with an Aug. 8 theft in the 8100 block of Peakwood Court.

Well St., 7800 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 13 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17. A computer was stolen from a church entered by force through a side window.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 20. A man in a wooded area accosted a male acquaintance and the two began to argue. The man pulled out a knife and pushed the acquaintance down an embankment. Once on the ground the man stomped on the acquaintance’s leg, causing serious injury, then fled.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING OF OFFICERS

Woodbridge area, Aug. 16. A 54-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after charging at officers with a knife during a domestic dispute at a residence. An officer shot the man in the upper body, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Minnieville Rd. and Prince William Pkwy., 1:35 a.m. Aug. 10. An officer stopped a male riding a bike for a traffic violation. The rider resisted being detained and struck the officer in the upper body. Minor injuries were reported. The 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Travailer Ct. and Lagarde Dr., 3:46 a.m. Aug. 17. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after officers observed the man driving a Dodge truck in a reckless manner. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Spriggs Rd., 14000 block, 10:26 a.m. Aug. 18. A 37-year-old Springfield woman was on high school property for a sporting event when she realized she was in possession of her licensed handgun. She began walking back to her car with the gun when she accidentally engaged the trigger and fired a shot, which struck her in her lower body. The woman was treated for the non-life-threatening injury. She was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

SHOOTING INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Quinlan Dr., 5000 block, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 19. A homeowner reported a second-story window had been shattered, but did not know the time frame of the incident. Bullet fragments were discovered between the windowpanes. No injuries reported or other property damaged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crotona Ct., 14800 block, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19. A Nintendo Switch, collectible currency and other property were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

Langer Lane, 4800 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 19. Police arrived at a residence for an alarm activation and located a rear basement window damaged. No entry was made and no property was reported missing.

Lodge Terr., 15200 block, 12:25 a.m. Aug. 21. Four males attempted to enter an occupied residence by force. No entry was made, and the men fled empty-handed.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.