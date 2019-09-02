Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, Aug. 19. An armed robbery/malicious wounding occurred at a hotel. A man was arrested. On Aug. 24, a second suspect identified as a 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Mulcaster Terr., 4300 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 29. An intoxicated woman fired a shot into the ground in her residential backyard and fled on foot. The 64-year-old Woodbridge woman was located inside a vehicle in front of the residence, arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and intoxicated in public.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ARREST

Crackling Cedar Lane, 8300 block, Aug. 20. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence and threatened her with a knife. On Aug. 23, the 28-Warrenton man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, abduction and destruction of property.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Aug. 14. A 49-year-old Manassas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Prince William County sometime between May 1 and June 6. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

CHILD NEGLECT

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 28. An 11-year-old boy located his father unconscious at their residence and the boy called his mother. There were multiple children in the home including two 9-month-old boys who were in the care of the man. Rescue personnel revived the man who apparently ingested narcotics while caring for the children. The 36-year-old Woodbridge man was taken to a hospital for treatment, arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Prince William Pkwy. and Sudley Manor Dr., 7 p.m. Aug. 25. A 38-year-old Front Royal man was arrested after a road rage incident where the man fired multiple shots into another vehicle, striking both occupants in the lower body. The Front Royal man was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of shooting into a vehicle. The injured people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

QUANTICO AREA

3rd Ave., 200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 22 to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25. An apartment was entered and property was damaged. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARRESTS

Cabin Rd. and Running Pine Ct., 10:56 a.m. Aug. 25. Two Woodbridge men, 21 and 19, were arrested after a traffic stop in connection with a shooting incident Aug. 13 near the railroad tracks in the area of Mt. Pleasant Drive in Woodbridge. Both were charged with reckless handling of a firearm, receipt of stolen firearm and distribution of marijuana.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Bel Air and Jeffries roads, 1:06 a.m. Aug. 29. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was deceased at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Woodbridge area, Aug. 26. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance and sexually assaulted her. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested outside his residence and charged with rape and sodomy.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Powells Creek Blvd., 2 a.m. Aug. 25. A verbal altercation at a residence on Woodmark Drive escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. The man assaulted the woman and a member of her family, then attempted to leave in a vehicle. The woman stood in front of the vehicle to prevent him from leaving and he hit her with his vehicle, causing her to land on the hood, and fled. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and assault.

Madrigal Dr., 14300 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 24. A verbal altercation at a residence escalated while a man was visiting with several acquaintances. The man was struck in his head and face several times resulting in serious injuries, but non-life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

Wren Ct., 2900 block, Aug. 19. A 45-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for assaulting a female acquaintance sometime between April 1-20. The attacker brandished a knife, slashed the woman in the back and cut her clothing multiple times. The woman suffered minor injuries. The alleged attacker was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Bay Vista Dr., 14100 block, 2:13 p.m. Aug. 26. A woman threw objects at a male acquaintance during an argument that escalated, then attempted to stab him with a knife, and fled.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULTS

Ranger Loop, 1400 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. A verbal altercation escalated at an apartment when a man assaulted a female acquaintance and then prevented her from leaving. The 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Smoketown Rd., 14000 block, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 26. A male accosted a former female acquaintance outside a high school while she waited for the bus. He assaulted the girl and prevented her from leaving. The 16-year-old girl reported the incident to the school resource officer the following day and the 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with abduction, stalking and assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Rainswood Lane, 2400 block, 3:05 a.m. Aug. 27. Two masked men brandishing handguns accosted a man walking in the area. The men walked him to his vehicle parked nearby and robbed him of property.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Old Bridge Rd. and Old Bridge Lane, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. A gunshot was heard on a public transit bus by riders and the driver. The bus driver contacted police at the next bus stop. A man was observed exiting the bus quickly carrying a small backpack. Damage to a seat and window was discovered near where the man was sitting. A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SHOOTING

Tina Lane, 15300 block, 12:34 a.m. Aug. 27. Several homeowners reported hearing multiple gun shots. No injuries or property damage were reported.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Mohican Rd., 12300 block, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 23. A man driving a gray sedan stopped and tried to engage a male youth in conversation. The male walked away, and the driver drove off. The boy reported the incident the following day to a school official.

ARREST

Gideon Dr., 1500 block, April22. An armed robbery and assault occurred at a hotel, and two men had been arrested. On Aug. 26 the third accomplice, a 22-year-old Dumfries man, was arrested. He was charged with robbery, assault by mob and conspiracy to commit robbery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wyndale Ct., 3300 block, 10:40 to 11:20 p.m. Aug. 23. A homeowner reported that a burglary occurred and entry was made through an unlocked basement window. The home was occupied at the time, but no one was observed inside the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

