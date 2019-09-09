Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Falcon Glen Ct., 9000 block, 1:41 a.m. Aug. 31. A homeowner on an upper floor of the residence heard the front door open and a person go into the lower level. The homeowner fled and called police. The person fled before police arrived. Nothing was reported missing and there was no sign of forced entry.

DUMFRIES AREA

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Buell Ct. and Old Triangle Rd., July 20. During a drug transaction and robbery, a 32-year-old Louisa man was shot and killed. Prince William County Police Criminal Investigations Division, with support from U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, made multiple arrests recently in connection to the murder. On Sept. 4, a 19-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a robbery. On Aug. 13, a 21-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a robbery. Two Falls Church men were arrested July 21 and charged with conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act.

SHOOTING INTO A DWELLING

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 30. Residents reported that a bullet entered their apartment sometime between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and lodged in a kitchen counter. The residents were not at home, no injuries were reported or other property damaged.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Allerton Ct., 3400 block, 2:41 p.m. Aug. 31. A citizen reported finding a shell casing and hearing shots fired earlier in the day. The caller observed a group of male juveniles near the location.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Vista Dr., 15800 block, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force through a rear basement window.

MANASSAS AREA

ARMED ROBBERY/MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Balls Ford Rd., 11200 block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 31. A male arranged to meet with a female acquaintance, but when he arrived the male was accosted by two men. The men attempted to rob him at gunpoint, and then assaulted the male, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

ABDUCTION/DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Mountwood Dr., 9500 block, 3:20 a.m. Aug. 31. When an argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance, the man pushed the woman, physically prevented her from leaving the residence, and threw her cellphone. The 23-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 31. An unknown male armed with a knife accosted a woman in her hotel room. A struggle ensued, the man took the woman’s cellphone and fled. No injuries were reported.

Parkland St., 8600 block, Aug. 31. A man exiting a business was assaulted by several unknown men and robbed of cash. Minor injuries were reported.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Aug. 30. A 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl on more than one occasion at a residence between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2017. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Vandor Lane, 10800 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A man in a hotel pool area exposed himself to a woman and made obscene gestures toward her. The woman left the area and called police. The man fled.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Boley Pl., 9300 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 28. A 23-year-old Nokesville man was arrested after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while preparing to clean his handgun. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Woodbridge area, Aug. 28. Howard County police arrested a 49-year-old Maryland man for sexually assaulting a girl at a Woodbridge residence sometime between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 3, 2013. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties with a child.

ABDUCTIONS/DOMESTIC ASSAULTS AND BATTERIES

Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 31. An argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14700 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence during a verbal altercation, then fled.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Minnieville and Smoketown roads, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 29. An intoxicated Woodbridge woman assaulted an officer during a traffic stop. She was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, refusal, drinking with an open container, and driving without a license.

ARREST

Merchant Pl., 4200 block, July 20. A malicious wounding occurred. A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 30 and charged with malicious wounding.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Haversack Lane, 13500 block, 6:21 p.m. Aug. 31. Two men approached a residence looking for a specific person. The person was not at home, and the two men started to drive off in an older model silver sedan when they reversed the vehicle down the street. An occupant fired several shots into the air and then sped off. Police say the incident is not random.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Downey Ct., 14800 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to 3 p.m. Aug. 31. A firearm was stolen from an attached garage at a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14200 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 30. Cash was stolen from an animal hospital entered by force.

Occoquan Rd., 13200 block, 12:30-7:04 a.m. Aug. 28. Cash and lottery tickets were stolen from a coin laundry business entered by force through a side glass door. While searching the area, police discovered another business on the block had been entered by force through a side window. Cash and business paperwork were stolen.

Starling Ct., 4400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 31 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1. A television was stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ASSAULT

Battle St., 9400 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 1. Police observed an intoxicated man outside a restaurant. While speaking with the man, the suspect struck the officer. The man was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

ROBBERY

Taney Rd., 9200 block, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 2. A male and a female acquaintance were standing outside of a residence when two males assaulted them and took the woman’s wallet. The men fled in a black Chevrolet pickup truck. The two people sustained minor injuries.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.