DUMFRIES AREA

HOMICIDE

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, 9:47 p.m. Sept. 16. Responding to a call about a shooting, police located an 18-year-old Woodbridge man in a breezeway at an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Fire and rescue personnel declared the man dead at the scene. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with homicide and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

STABBING

Pine Bluff Dr., 3300 block, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 13. A 29-year-old man reported that he and a man he had just met were involved in an argument that escalated when the man stabbed the 29-year-old multiple times. Several people intervened and the man fled. The injured man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 46-year-old Dumfries man was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

ARREST/ATTEMPTED STRONG-ARMED ROBBERY

Dumfries area, Sept. 12. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Washington, D.C., police in connection with an attempted strong-arm robbery on July 30 at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Dumfries Road.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battersea Rd., 15500 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 14 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Hopkins Dr., 4700 block, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Sept. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement door.

Red Mulberry Rd., 18200 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16. Faucet fixtures were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Heathcote Blvd., 13800 block, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 12. Two Gainesville men, 21 and 19, were arrested during a traffic stop. The driver initially refused to provide identification, and both attempted to flee the scene and then assaulted officers. Each was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. The 21-year-old driver was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and nonworking brake lights

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tackhouse Loop, 8400 block, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12. Clothing and electronics were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

MANASSAS AREA

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Gregory Ct., 7800 block, 12:45 a.m. Sept. 15. An argument between a man and a female acquaintance escalated at a residence when the man threatened the woman’s teenage son, then headed toward the boy’s room with a knife. When the woman intervened, the man stabbed her multiple times in the upper body. The 57-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and attempted malicious wounding. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

ARREST/SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR INVESTIGATION

Manassas area, Sept. 18. A 20-year-old Manassas man was arrested following an investigation by the special victims unit into a sexual assault of a female minor at a residence between January 2015 and December 2016. The man was charged with two counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sodomy.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Lake Dr., 7800 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 5. A man got into an argument with an acquaintance that escalated at a residence. The man brandished a large knife and a bat, then made threats toward the acquaintance and fled. A 37-year-old Nokesville man was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with attempted malicious wounding and driving on a revoked license.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Etherington Ct. and Chaddsford Terr. area, Sept. 10. Officers observed a woman with her 8-year-old bichon frise/Shih Tzu mix. The dog was on its side being dragged while on the leash. The dog was not breathing normally and appeared overheated. Officers attempted to render aid while Animal Control responded. The dog died on its way to a local animal hospital. The 54-year-old dog owner was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with felony animal cruelty.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chandler Farm Way, 7900 block, 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. A residence was entered through a garage by force. Nothing was reported missing from the residence or the garage.

Wilmington St., 10100 block, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10. A video gaming console and video games were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked back door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 13. A man forcefully entered a residence, and an argument ensued with a family member. He assaulted a woman and an acquaintance, and shortly after leaving he returned and kicked in the front door. The woman and acquaintance reported minor injuries. Police are looking for the 28-year-old Upper Marlboro man.

ARREST/SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR INVESTIGATION

Woodbridge area, Sept. 5. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor that was reported to have occurred at a residence in December 2012. The man was charged with aggravated sexual battery

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Lodge Terr., 15200 block, 12:19 p.m. Sept. 17. A man entered the residence of a female acquaintance without permission and started to yell at the woman. She demanded he leave, so he went outside and continued to yell until police arrived. The woman informed police that in April, she and the man were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when he pushed her to the floor and punched her multiple times. The 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and unlawful entry.

Talmadge Dr., 5900 block, 9:56 p.m. Sept. 16. A man assaulted a female family member during an argument, threw an object that struck the woman and grabbed her by the neck. The 41-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Hampshire Ct., 13200 block, 10:44 p.m. Sept. 16. Two males accosted a man, punched him in the face, took the his wallet, then fled in a dark color sedan.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Holly View Dr., 11900 block, 10:54 p.m. Sept. 18. A man brandished a firearm during an argument with a female family member, and threatened her. No shots were fired. The 41-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm.

Old Bridge Rd. and Cricket Lane, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 14. A man driving a silver Toyota Highlander changed lanes quickly, causing another driver to swerve. A verbal altercation between the two drivers escalated when the driver of the silver Toyota brandished a handgun. No shots were fired or injuries reported. An investigation is ongoing.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Wren Ct. and Georgetown Rd., 7:04 p.m. Sept. 18. Multiple residents reported hearing gunshots in the area. Officers located shell casings. No injuries or property damage was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Metro Plaza, 2700 block, 11:43 a.m. Sept. 14. A man exposed himself in a “couples boutique” store and made obscene gestures toward an employee. The man eventually left the store. There was no contact between the man and the employee.

ARREST

Potomac Branch Dr., 14700 block, Sept. 10. A 46-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for an assault at a residence on Sept. 4. He was charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

SCHOOL THREAT INVESTIGATION

Dale Blvd., 4900 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 12. A middle school student used social media to threaten potential violence at the school. Those that received the message notified the school resource officer, and the investigation revealed the risk to the school was not credible. A 13-year-old Woodbridge male was charged as a juvenile with threats to bomb.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Capon Tree Lane, 16800 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 10. A person damaged a lockbox at a residence, took the key, and entered the residence through the front door. Nothing was reported missing and there was no additional damage reported.

Crown Ct., 14000 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to 7 a.m. Sept. 14. The front door to a church was damaged. It is not known if entry was made, but nothing was reported missing.

Ferndale Rd., 14100 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14 to 2 a.m. Sept. 15. The windowpane of a door at an elementary school was damaged. Nothing was reported missing and no other damage was reported.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14300 block, 1:09 a.m. Sept. 17. Two males entered a restaurant by breaking open the front door with a blunt object. They fled empty-handed.

Sparrow Ct., 4500 block, 12:01-10 a.m. Sept. 17. Household items were stolen from a residence entered by force through a sliding-glass door.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.