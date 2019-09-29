Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

BRISTOW AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Tide View Ct., 12600 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 22. A verbal altercation escalated between a woman and a male acquaintance. During the incident, the woman struck and bit the man, then threatened him with a pair of scissors. The 46-year-old Bristow woman was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding.

DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST/MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, Aug. 19. A Woodbridge man was involved in an altercation with three males at a hotel. The incident escalated and the Woodbridge man was shot in the arm. A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with robbery, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm to a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A male accomplice was arrested Aug. 21.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Fort Henry Ct., 1700 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 25. Police responded to gunshots heard in the area. Shell casings were located. The two groups of people in the area fled. Damage to a fence and an unoccupied vehicle was reported.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 5:20 a.m. Sept. 21. A man at a motel reported when he arrived at his room three male acquaintances accosted him. They demanded his wallet, cellphone and watch, then fled in a dark-color Dodge sedan. The watch was recovered inside the motel room.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

River Heritage Blvd., 2400 block, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 21. A boy at a sports complex was walking to his family’s vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown man started a conversation with him. During the encounter, the boy became threatened by the man, struck him with a box he was carrying and ran back to his family at the sports complex. The man is believed to have left the area after the incident. The boy did not tell his parents until two days later. No injuries were reported.

MANASSAS AREA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Denver Dr. and Rugby Rd., Sept. 11:42 p.m. Sept. 20. While investigating a reckless driver call, police arrested a 34-year-old man from Romney, W.Va. He was charged with two counts of child endangerment, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

CHILD NEGLECT

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21. An employee at a discount retail store reported seeing a young boy with marks on his face with his mother. The employee also said the woman appeared intoxicated. Officers located suspected cocaine and heroin inside the woman’s vehicle and purse. The 28-year-old Culpepper woman was arrested and charged with child neglect, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. The 3-year-old child was released to a family member.

ASSAULT

Rixlew Lane, 8800 block, 1:57 p.m. Sept. 20. Four people assaulted a male student on an athletic field outside a high school. A 17-year-old Manassas male was arrested. It was determined he was not a student. He was charged with assault and battery, trespassing on school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds and gang participation. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Coverstone Dr., 10700 block, 8:22 a.m. Sept. 21. A man reported he was approached by a male acquaintance that asked him for cash. During the incident, the acquaintance punched the man knocking him to the ground, and kicked him in the face multiple times. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Ballsford Rd., 10800 block, 3:26 a.m. Sept. 22. A group of people in a parking lot got into a verbal altercation that escalated. When the parties separated, one man retrieved a handgun and fired shots into the air. A 44-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Community Dr., 7900 block, midnight to 8 a.m. Sept. 21. A television was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 4:40 a.m. Sept. 21. Multiple electric razors were stolen from a beauty supply store entered by force through a window.

NOKESVILLEAREA

BRANDISHING OF FIREARM

Fitzwater Dr., 13000 block, 9:06 p.m. Sept. Sept. 25. A 19-year-old male pedestrian was approached by a pickup truck driven by a man he had encountered previously. The driver brandished a handgun and pointed it toward the pedestrian. When the pedestrian attempted to flee, the driver caught up, threatened him and sped off toward Aden Road. No injuries were reported.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARREST/AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4500 block, Sept. 20. A 40-year-old Triangle man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor at a Dumfries hotel between June and October 2018. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Bogner Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 17. A man at a residence pushed a female acquaintance during an argument and caused her to fall. The man fled and the woman went to a hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Dabney Rd., 13600 block, 9:24 a.m. Sept. 23. A male got into a verbal altercation with a man that escalated. During the incident, the male pushed and punched the man, causing him to fall. The male retrieved a catalytic converter that was on the ground and struck the man in the back. A 42-year-old Alexandria male was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and disorderly conduct. The man reported minor injuries.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 1:32 p.m. Sept. 21. An argument between two women escalated. While police were investigating, one of the women became agitated and attempted to strike the other woman. An officer that intervened was struck, and the woman continued to resist, strike and kick officers. The 38-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and public intoxication.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and River Ridge Blvd., 11:10 a.m. Sept. 20. A man was reported shooting at a vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers located multiple shell casings.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Granby Rd., 4300 block, 5-10 a.m. Sept. 25. A cellphone and accessories, a backpack, a speaker, cigarillos, alcohol and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a bedroom window.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.