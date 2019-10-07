Prince William County

These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123.

DUMFRIES AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, Sept. 16. Police located a 19-year-old Woodbridge man in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene. An 18-year-old Dale City man was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with murder. A 21-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 11:16 p.m. Sept. 28. Responding to a call about a suspicious person, police arrested a 24-year-old Dumfries man. He was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, escape from custody by force, possession of marijuana and property damage.

ARRESTS

Dumfries area, Oct. 2. A 14-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested in connection with a string of commercial burglaries and a hit and run near the main gate at Marine Corps Base Quantico. She was charged with burglary. Two men, ages 18 and 15, were arrested Sept. 23. The 18-year-old Woodford man was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny and hit and run, and a 15-year-old Dumfries male was charged with two counts of burglary.

MANASSAS AREA

GANG PARTICIPATION/ASSAULT ARRESTS

Rixlew Lane, 8800 block, Sept. 24. Two Manassas men, 17 and 16, were arrested in connection with a Sept. 20 assault of a student on high school grounds. The men were charged with assault and battery, trespassing on school grounds and gang participation. Detectives previously arrested another juvenile as part of the investigation.

ARREST

Salem St., 9500 block, Oct. 2. A 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force for a domestic assault that occurred April 21, 2018. He was charged with abduction, malicious wounding, and domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Laurestine Way, 11800 block, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Food was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Pier Trail Dr., 18800 block, 12:58 a.m. Sept. 27. A 53-year-old Triangle man was arrested following a domestic incident that escalated at a residence. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE ARREST

Potomac Heights Pl., 14900 block, Sept. 26. A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested at an apartment for a shooting homicide that occurred Sept. 23 on East Street in Woodbridge. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

ASSAULT

Madrigal Dr., 14000 block, 10:59 p.m. Sept. 22. A domestic argument escalated at a residence. A 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Artery Lane, 14400 block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 29. Three men assaulted a male pedestrian and demanded cash. The pedestrian refused to comply, so the men took his food and fled.

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 30. A man had made arrangements to meet a woman at an apartment. When he arrived, three men robbed him of cash then assaulted him. Four people, including the woman, were arrested. A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, a 28-year-old Dale City man, a 24-year-old Woodbridge man, and the 37-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

E. Longview Dr., 1400 block, 1:25 a.m. Sept. 29. Two men assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet. Two men showed up and the assault continued. The men fled, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Old Kings Rd. and Lodge Terr., 3:56 a.m. Sept. 28. A man reported he was driving in an SUV with two male acquaintances when they stopped the vehicle, took the man out of the passenger seat, assaulted him, took his wallet and fled.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 10:18 p.m. Sept. 30. Residents at an apartment complex reported hearing gunshots and observing multiple people running away. Multiple shell casings were found near an apartment building, and an apartment window damaged from shots fired was located at an occupied residence. No injuries were reported. Police report the incident does not appear to be random.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 30. Two men entered a wireless electronics retail store brandishing handguns. They demanded cash and cellphones. The employee complied, and the men fled on foot in the direction of Bayside Avenue.

ARREST

Steidel Lane, 5200 block, 2 p.m. July 11. A residential burglary occurred. On Oct. 2, a 21-year-old Woodbridge man turned himself in to police and was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit felony and wearing a mask in public.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dara Dr., 12700 block, April 1 to Sept. 23. Autographed memorabilia was stolen from a man’s storage unit in a basement area at a condominium. There was no sign of forced entry.

Regatta Lane, 16400 block, 6:54 p.m. Sept. 27. A man wearing gloves and a face mask was seen on video surveillance entering a residence through an unlocked rear door. Two firearms were reported missing.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.