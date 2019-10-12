ROBBERY

Sigel Ct., 3000 block, 12:55 a.m. Oct. 6. A male wearing a red bandanna to cover his face accosted two males in a parked vehicle. He brandished a weapon and demanded cash, then took a wallet from one of the males and fled.

ARREST

Pebblewood St., 15800 block, Oct. 4. A 22-year-old Dumfries man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with an armed robbery in Manassas on July 28. He was charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT/FELONY HIT AND RUN/FELONY ELUDING

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 8. When police approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, the male driver fled, striking a detective’s vehicle. They located the vehicle nearby and the man had fled. Through investigation it was learned the man left a 3-year-old boy alone in a nearby hotel room. The child, who was not related to the man, was located unharmed and returned to the child’s mother. No injuries were reported.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ABDUCTION

Woodpecker Ct., 9000 block, 11:55 p.m. Oct. 8. A woman and a male acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. When the man attempted to leave, the female prevented him from doing so. The 41-year-old Gainesville woman was arrested and charged with abduction.

ROBBERY

Atlas Walk Way, 7300 block, 12:18 a.m. Oct. 8. A hotel employee contacted police about a disorderly person. A man in the lobby attempted to remove another man’s wallet from his pocket. A 33-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Roxbury Ave., 7500 block, Oct. 2. An argument escalated at a residence and a man assaulted a female acquaintance, then fled. The woman went to a hospital with minor injuries. The 31-year-old Manassas man was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with strangulation and malicious wounding.

GANG PARTICIPATION/MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Lariat Lane, 10500 block, September 2018. A gang-related assault occurred. On Oct. 8, a 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Fairfax County police and charged with abduction, malicious wounding, assault by mob and gang participation. Another man was arrested in connection with this case on June 4.

ROBBERY

Balls Ford Rd., 10700 block, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 4. A fast-food restaurant employee reported that while paying for his order in the drive-through, a man exited his vehicle brandishing a handgun, reached thru the drive-through window and grabbed cash from the open register. The man returned to his Mitsubishi Mirage and fled. A 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Lucasville Rd., 11300 block, 9:12 p.m. Oct. 5. Police investigating a shots fired call revealed several residents heard multiple gunshots in the area. Shell casings were located in front of some residences on Lucasville Road. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 7200 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 8 to 7 a.m. Oct. 9. Power tools were stolen from an antiques store under construction.

NOKESVILLE AREA

BRANDISHING ARREST

Fitzwater Dr., 13300 block, Oct. 2. A 26-year-old Nokesville man was charged with brandishing in connection with an incident on Sept. 25 where he followed a pedestrian while in his pickup truck and threatened the pedestrian with a firearm.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Woodbridge area, Oct. 2. A man sexually assaulted a female acquaintance while visiting her at a residence. The woman reported the man also posted inappropriate photos of her online without consent. The 35-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with rape and unlawful dissemination of photos.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Minniville Rd. and Hedgewood Dr., 6:20 p.m. Oct. 1. Investigating a vehicle accident, police located an intoxicated driver that failed to follow commands to exit the vehicle. He struggled with officers, became disorderly, and spit on an officer. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery, driving while intoxicated, refusal to comply, and following too closely.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14700 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 8. A man returned to a transit center after he was asked to leave the premises. Officers attempted to speak with the man who yelled and shouted profanities at the officers. He actively resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, then attempted to flee. He continued to make threats against officers and was found in possession of a knife. The 39-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and seven counts of threats to law enforcement.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Capon Tree Lane and Brier Pond Cir., Sept. 20. Two males accosted a male juvenile walking in the area, then threatened and chased him. One of the males pulled out an unknown object from his waistband and the boy ran away. On Oct. 1, a 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. A 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding.

SHOOTING INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Brookville Lane, 3400 block, 6:05 p.m. Oct. 5. A man exited a dark-color SUV and fired several shots across the street, then fled in the vehicle. While canvassing the area, police identified a second location where shots were fired. Officers also located an occupied residence and a vehicle that had been struck by shots fired. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

ARRESTS

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, Sept. 13. A domestic assault and battery occurred at a residence. On Oct. 3, a 28-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, Sept. 30. Several residents at an apartment building reported hearing gunshots. Police located multiple shell casings and an occupied residence with damage to the window. On Oct. 1, a 21-year-old Triangle man and a 25-year-old Woodbridge woman were arrested. Both were charged with two counts of obstruction and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Summerland Dr. and Cridercrest Pl., 5:50 p.m. Oct. 3. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

ROBBERY

Paddle Boat Lane, 2000 block, 7:45 p.m. Oct. 3. A man accosted a male pedestrian and robbed him of his wallet at gunpoint. The man fled on foot toward Clipper Drive.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Gemini Way and Minnieville Rd., 8 a.m. Oct. 3. A woman reported that a male teen exposed himself to her and made obscene gestures. She said the same person exposed himself to her the day before as well.

River Walk Way, 14700 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 7. A woman reported that after she parked in a garage she saw a man standing near a dark gray vehicle. He exposed himself to her and the woman returned to her residence where she called police. The man fled the garage.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cridercrest Pl., 13600 block, 3-9:25 p.m. Oct. 3. Jewelry, computers, clothing, cash and audio/visual equipment were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 6. A male entered a carwash business by force and attempted to remove a computer. He fled empty-handed.

Smoketown Rd., 13300 block, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 6. Residents reported a man was inside their home. While investigating, another call came in for a second burglary and it was determined to be the same man. The 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful entry and intoxicated in public.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.