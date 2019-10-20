MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Cellar Door Dr., 7800 block, 10:59 p.m. Oct. 12. Two men at an outdoor concert venue got into an altercation that escalated when one of the men kicked the other in the face. A 41-year-old Harpers Ferry man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17400 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 11. A woman reported she had made arrangements to meet a male acquaintance and his friend at a hotel via a mobile dating app. Sometime after the friend left, the acquaintance brandished a handgun toward the woman, struck her in the head, fired a round, took cash and fled. Minor injuries and property damage to the room were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Renton Ct., 15700 block, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence entered through the garage.

HAYMARKET AREA

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Haymarket area, Sept. 19. During the course of an investigation by detectives of a Special Victims Unit, officers arrested a 35-year-old Haymarket man and charged him with five counts of production of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

NOKESVILLE AREA

POSSESSION WEAPON ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

Kettle Run Rd., 10500 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 11. A man was arrested outside a high school when someone notified authorities he had a weapon in the bathroom at the stadium. The 19-year-old Bristow man was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana.

TRIANGLE AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Belleau Wood Dr., 19000 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Officers observed a Honda Accord left unattended with the driver’s side door open. Police determined the license plates belonged on a different vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle owner approached the vehicle and shut the door. When officers made contact, the man attempted to flee, then pushed an officer, which led to an altercation. After a brief struggle, the 30-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer and improper use of vehicle registration.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

Woodbridge area, Oct. 10. A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female acquaintance in September at a residence. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Arkansas St., 14800 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 11. A 61-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after an argument with a family member escalated and he beat the family member unconscious with a stick. He was charged with malicious wounding. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17400 block, 10:43 p.m. Oct. 9. During an attempted traffic stop, a driver refused to stop, then sped off, striking the door to a police cruiser. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, two counts of hit and run, possession with intent to sell marijuana, eluding police and obstruction of justice.

Noblewood Plaza, 14100 block, 10:02 a.m. Oct. 13. A man reported an encounter with a man he found sleeping in a stairwell near his residence. When the man asked to see the sleeping man’s face so that he could take a picture, the sleeping man became angry and punched him multiple times, then fled. The 29-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Glendale Rd. and Dale Blvd., 12:46 p.m. Oct. 11. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance that escalated. During the incident, the two got into a vehicle. The female grabbed the man and did not allow him to exit the vehicle. The 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT

Old Bridge Rd., 3200 block, 2:34 p.m. Oct. 13. A man was assaulted and robbed of his backpack inside a coffee shop. Police say the altercation started with two people outside the coffee shop.

BRANDISHING

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 13. A security guard on patrol observed two males crouching behind a fence near a playground. One of the men brandished a handgun toward the officer and told him to get back. The guard complied and the males fled.

ROBBERIES

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 10:48 p.m. Oct. 10. A man reported he was riding in a car with three acquaintances when they stopped at a traffic light and the acquaintances robbed him of cash, jewelry and suitcases at knifepoint. They forced the man from the vehicle and sped off westbound.

Smoketown Rd., 14200 block, 9:33 a.m. Oct. 15. A muscular man wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacket entered a furniture store, demanded cash at gunpoint, then fled.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Downey Ct., 14800 block, 12-1 a.m. Oct. 10. A citizen heard a loud noise outside her residence. Later that day, the woman located a bullet hole in her driver’s side door. No injuries or other property damage was reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 12:11 a.m. Oct. 13. A 14-year-old male supplied three accomplices with a BB gun in order to burglarize an apartment. A Samsung tablet, jewelry and a purse were stolen from the apartment. The 14-year-old had stolen cash from the same residence the evening prior. The 14-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny. Three accomplices, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old Woodbridge male and a 15-year-old Alexandria male, were arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Quarry Rd., 8400 block, 3:37 a.m. Oct. 14. A man reported he was in his backyard when a man wielding a sharp object attacked him, then fled. The man sustained minor injuries. Police report the incident does not appear random.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Grant Ave., 9700 block, 11:11 p.m. Oct. 11. A male struck a person in the face during an argument, then fled. The person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

